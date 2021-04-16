Loose Women anchor Charlene White has sent her love and support to former colleague Ruth Dodsworth following the news her ex-husband has been jailed.

Yesterday (April 15), it was revealed that Jonathan Wignall had been sentenced to three years in prison for stalking Ruth.

And now Charlene has reached out to her ITV co-star, sending her “love, hugs and everything in between” at such a traumatic time.

Loose Women star Charlene White has reached out to her colleague (Credit: ITV)

What did Loose Women star Charlene say?

Charlene replied to a tweet that Ruth posted after news of the conviction was made public.

Read more: Ruth Dodsworth’s ex-husband jailed for three years for stalking her

The Loose Women star said: “Ruth, I’m so sorry for what you’ve been through. And full of admiration for your strength.

“Sending you so much love, hugs, and everything in between.”

ITV weather girl Ruth Dodsworth has broken her silence after her ex’s sentencing (Credit: YouTube)

What did Ruth post on social media?

Ruth had earlier shared a tweet thanking her fans for their support.

She said: “I’d just like to say, from the bottom of my heart – thank you.

Read more: Loose Women send message of support to Jane McDonald after her partner dies

“I’m overwhelmed by the love and support.

“I never wanted my story to be public. On reflection I’m glad. Because if just one person can relate..can feel assured that they are not alone.. then it has all been worth it.”

Ruth, I’m so sorry for what you’ve been through. And full of admiration for your strength. Sending you so much love, hugs, and everything in between xx https://t.co/zlDjjBP4jK — Charlene White (@CharleneWhite) April 15, 2021

What happened between Ruth and her husband?

Ruth was married to Wignall for 17 years and she had two teenage children.

The judge called him a “bully” and Ruth admitted that he had ruined what should’ve been the happiest years of her life.

He stalked her at work, insisted on going to the studio with her when she read the weather, checked her phone and even placed a tracker on her car to keep tabs on her.

Ruth grew suspicious of the latter and took her car to the garage, where she asked staff to look for a tracker.

They found one, called the police, and Ruth decided to cut ties with her husband.

He’ll be out on remand in 18 months, but a restraining order banning him from contacting Ruth will be in place.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of our story.