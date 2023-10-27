Loose Women makes announcement on Stacey Solomon’s future following fears she has quit show

ITV has issued a statement amid fears over the future of Stacey Solomon on Loose Women.

The mum of five, 35, has been absent from the show for months, following the birth of baby Belle.

Rumours have begun to do the rounds that she has quit in order to “spend more time with her children”.

As a result, ITV has now issued a statement.

ITV confirmed Stacey Solomon will return to Loose Women ‘soon’ (Credit: YouTube)

Loose Women future revealed for Stacey Solomon

A spokesperson for Loose Women told The Mirror that the claims of her quitting are “not true” and confirmed that she will be returning from maternity leave “soon”.

“These claims are not true. We are looking forward to welcoming Stacey back onto the show soon,” said a rep.

The statement came after an insider claimed to Women’s Own that the Sort Your Life Out star had “outgrown” her job on the show.

These claims are not true. We are looking forward to welcoming Stacey back onto the show soon.

They claimed: “She’s outgrown the show. It’s no longer right for Stacey. Loose Women takes up a lot of her time. If she were to leave, it would free her time up a little, especially if she has to be away for longer periods of time with her own shows.”

Fans will be thrilled

Stacey quickly became a fan favourite when she joined the show in 2016, so fans will doubtless be thrilled over the news.

Speaking on Lorraine as she prepared to welcome Belle, Stacey expressed how grateful she was to be a Loose Women panellist.

“When I was on X Factor 14 years ago, I never even thought I’d be on a show like this never mind have opportunities like Sort Your Life Out and Loose Women. So every time I get to do something like that. I’m genuinely like thank goodness, this is amazing!”

She added: “You’ve just got to keep enjoying it because you never know when it’ll be gone and when those things aren’t going to be there.”

