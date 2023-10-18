Stacey Solomon breaks silence on fans’ concern over Joe Swash: ‘Is everything okay?’

Stacey Solomon fans have been growing concerned over the absence of hubby Joe Swash on her social media feeds of late.

So when one fan asked: “Stace, where is Joe these days, and is everything okay?” the star decided to break her silence.

Taking to Instagram stories, Stacey explained: “I got so many of these messages. He is actually right here.”

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash at the Royal Festival Hall in 2019 (Credit: Cover Images)

Stacey Solomon on real reason Joe has been absent

She then panned the camera to Joe, who was cuddling baby Belle. Joe joked: “Hello, I’m alive everybody!”

Stacey told her 5.8M followers: “The reason he hasn’t been on my Stories for a little while is because he had work in Guatemala for the last eight days. He only got back yesterday.

“So he’s been away for eight days and I never say anything because I always think: ‘Oh, I’m in the house on my own with my kids.’ So I never say when he’s away but he’s back now. And you’ll be seeing more of that beautiful face.”

Joe then rubbed his belly and said: “Look at this.”

It’s not the first time Stacey has kept quiet while Joe has been absent from the family home. In the summer Joe took Rex and Rose to Spain for a week, leaving Stacey at home with their littlest one. At the time Stacey said: “It scares me people knowing I’m home alone with Belle.”

Stacey and Joe back together

Meanwhile, it wasn’t just Stacey pleased to see Joe’s return. In fact their daughter Rose had a treat in store for her dad.

The Sort Your Life Out star, 34, explained: “Rose is so happy Joe is home she’s got all of her nail varnishes out ready to paint his nails.”

Her colour of choice? “Rose went for bogie green.” Lucky Joe!

