Stacey Solomon has shared her fears after husband Joe Swash took their children Rex and Rose on holiday, while she and baby Belle stayed at home.

On Tuesday (August 22), an excited Stacey revealed she was going to pick them up from the airport following a week in Spain.

Stacey Solomon has shared her fears after Joe Swash took their children on holiday for a week (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She told her Instagram followers in a video: “I am just about to go and pick up Joe and the kids from the airport. Basically Joe’s mum lives in Spain for the summer so he wanted to take the kids out to see her, but he didn’t feel confident taking all three. So he took Rose and Rex with him for a week with his mum and I kept Belle with me. She’s basically been coming everywhere with me for the last week.”

Stacey Solomon shares her fears

The Loose Women favourite went on to explain that she didn’t want to say anything while they were away as it’s “scary” being home alone with six-month-old Belle.

Stacey revealed it’s ‘scary’ being home alone with baby Belle (Credit: Instagram)

She said: “I haven’t seen Rex and Rose for a whole week and I didn’t say anything while they were away because obviously it’s scary. I just think it’s scary if people know it’s just me and Belle on our own at home together. But today’s the day I finally get to go and pick them up.” Stacey added: “I’ve missed them so much. I can’t wait to squeeze them. This is the longest I’ve been away from them, ever. I’m going to get my babies back!”

She captioned the clip: “Joe took Rex & Rose to go spend some time with his mum & I haven’t seen them in a whole week. Me & Joe were both too nervous for him to take all three. So we teamed up! I didn’t say anything because it scares me people knowing I’m home alone with Belle.”

She added: “Mum’s helped on the weekend get some gym time in and Belle’s come with me to work all week.”

Stacey and Joe are parents to Rex, Rose and Belle (Credit: Cover Images)

‘Back with my babies’

In a second video, Stacey filmed herself driving to the airport as she sang along to Mariah Carey. She told followers she wanted to bring them along for the ride as she “hates driving alone”.

The mum-of-five then shared an adorable video as she reunited with Rex, four, and one-year-old Rose. She wrote alongside it: “Back with my babies.” Later in the evening, she shared pictures enjoying cuddles with her little ones.

Stacey is also mum to Zachary, 15, and Leighton, 11, from previous relationships, while Joe is dad to 16-year-old Harry with his ex.

Read more: Stacey Solomon ‘so excited’ as she makes Emmerdale ‘appearance’: ‘Life goal’

What do you think of this story? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.