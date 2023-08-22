Stacey Solomon ‘so excited’ as she makes Emmerdale ‘appearance’: ‘Life goal’

She’s starred in a number of TV shows over the years, and now Stacey Solomon can add another one to her list after making a surprise “appearance” on Emmerdale.

Loose Women favourite Stacey took to Instagram as she revealed her debut on Monday night’s episode (August 21) of the ITV soap.

The mum-of-five was name-checked in a conversation between Lydia and Sam Dingle – and couldn’t contain her excitement.

Stacey Solomon made a surprise appearance on Emmerdale (Credit: SplashNews.com)

After a fan shared the clip with the caption: “When you’re watching Emmerdale and @staceysolomon gets a mention,” Stacey reposted it to her Instagram Story.

“Omg why am I so excited by this,” she wrote. “Can’t believe I made it on to Emmerdale. LIFE GOAL.”

Stacey Solomon’s TV career

Stacey is no stranger to the small screen. She shot to fame on The X Factor in 2009, finishing in third place.

She then went on to appear in a host of reality shows, including I’m A Celebrity, which she won in 2010.

Stacey was ‘so excited’ about getting a mention on the ITV soap (Credit: Instagram)

Stacey regularly appears on the Loose Women panel after joining in 2016.

Last year, she was introduced as co-host for the Great British Bake-Off: The Professionals.

The decluttering queen also fronts her own BBC show, Sort Your Life Out, in which she helps families transform their homes.

What is Stacey’s net worth?

Stacey has come a long way since she first appeared on screens. She now regularly shares updates about her family life at Pickle Cottage with husband Joe Swash and their children.

The couple share Rex, four, Rose, 23 months, and Belle, six months, while Stacey is also mum to Zachary, 15, and Leighton, 11, who she has from previous relationships. Joe has 16-year-old son Harry with his ex partner.

Stacey and husband Joe Swash have an impressive net worth (Credit: SplashNews.com)

According to reports, Stacey has bagged an impressive net worth of £5 million. Meanwhile, former EastEnders actor Joe has an estimated net worth of £1.5m.

Along with her TV career, Stacey has worked with fashion brands including In The Style and Primark.

Earlier this month, her new range with Asda was unveiled. At Home with Stacey Solomon Exclusively for George Home is a 200+ piece collection designed by Stacey.

Opening up about the three-year partnership deal, Stacey said: “I’ve loved the whole process of creating each piece. There’s lots of my own style in the designs, from the olive leaf theme that’s inspired by the trees at Pickle Cottage to my very own Peanut and Teddy pattern. I hope people love it as much as I do!”

