Loose Women star Paris Fury has sparked a debate after admitting she’d be “pleased” if her dog wasn’t around.
On Tuesday’s show, Paris and her co-star discussed whether losing a pet comparable to losing a human.
Mum-of-five Paris said her dog is “just another problem in the house”.
What did Paris Fury say on Loose Women?
Paris began: “Me, personally, we’ve got a little dog.
Read more: Coleen Nolan boyfriend: Loose Women star ‘frustrated’ as she struggles with new relationship in lockdown
“But, the dog is here and if the dog was gone, I know it sounds cruel, but I would be quite pleased for her to be gone because she’s just another problem in the house.
“I know I probably shouldn’t but, I’ve got five peeing and pooping machines in my house.”
She added: “Then I add the dog who is a peeing and pooping machine.
“Then I’ve got to feed them all, walk them all, wash them all and Tyson, who is a big giant peeing and pooping machine.”
However, Paris said she understands how some people struggle with losing their pets.
She said: “If you’re in a quiet home that’s got maybe one person, two persons and then there’s the dog.
“That’s a whole part of your life – that’s a big part of your life – especially if you’re a person on your own with just the dog, it’s your company.
“So, if they lost a dog I’d say gosh it’s like losing an arm, so it’s a really big thing to them.”
Loose Women fans debate the discussion
Viewers were divided on Twitter, with some people calling Paris “heartless”.
One person said: “That’s a heartless statement.”
Another wrote: “I used to rate Paris Fury until she went and made her vulgar comment about her own dog!”
That’s a heartless statement. #LooseWomen
— Gillian Hudson 💙💙 (@JillHudson21) January 19, 2021
I used to rate Paris Fury until she went and made her vulgar comment about her own dog! 😡 #loosewomen #dog
— Kimberley Jane (@kimmyjaneannis) January 19, 2021
One tweeted: “Why the hell has Paris Fury got a dog?
“She actually said it would be better if she wasn’t around and she hasn’t bonded to her. Poor pup.”
Why the hell has Paris Fury got a dog ? She actually said it would be better if she wasn’t around and she hasn’t bonded to her . Poor pup x #loosewomen
— Caroline – Caffeinated Autism Mum ☕️☕️☕️ (@cazlovescoffee) January 19, 2021
Another wrote: “I liked Paris before her dog comment! Someones attitude towards dogs says a lot about them!”
Read more: Loose Women: Andrea McLean admits fear about losing her family home after quitting show
One added: “Why get the dog if you’d be happy if it went?”
What do you think of Paris’ comments? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.