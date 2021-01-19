Paris Fury on Loose Women
TV

Loose Women: Paris Fury sparks backlash as she admits she’d be ‘pleased’ if her dog wasn’t around

Some viewers called Paris' comments "heartless"

By Rebecca Carter

Loose Women star Paris Fury has sparked a debate after admitting she’d be “pleased” if her dog wasn’t around.

On Tuesday’s show, Paris and her co-star discussed whether losing a pet comparable to losing a human.

Mum-of-five Paris said her dog is “just another problem in the house”.

Paris Fury on Loose Women
Paris Fury has sparked a debate after admitting she’d be “pleased” if her dog wasn’t around (Credit: ITV)

What did Paris Fury say on Loose Women?

Paris began: “Me, personally, we’ve got a little dog.

Read more: Coleen Nolan boyfriend: Loose Women star ‘frustrated’ as she struggles with new relationship in lockdown

“But, the dog is here and if the dog was gone, I know it sounds cruel, but I would be quite pleased for her to be gone because she’s just another problem in the house.

“I know I probably shouldn’t but, I’ve got five peeing and pooping machines in my house.”

Paris Fury on Loose Women
Paris said she does understand why people struggle losing their pets (Credit: ITV)

She added: “Then I add the dog who is a peeing and pooping machine.

“Then I’ve got to feed them all, walk them all, wash them all and Tyson, who is a big giant peeing and pooping machine.”

However, Paris said she understands how some people struggle with losing their pets.

She said: “If you’re in a quiet home that’s got maybe one person, two persons and then there’s the dog.

“That’s a whole part of your life – that’s a big part of your life – especially if you’re a person on your own with just the dog, it’s your company.

Paris Fury on LW
Some viewers called Paris’ comments “heartless” (Credit: ITV)

“So, if they lost a dog I’d say gosh it’s like losing an arm, so it’s a really big thing to them.”

Loose Women fans debate the discussion

Viewers were divided on Twitter, with some people calling Paris “heartless”.

One person said: “That’s a heartless statement.”

Another wrote: “I used to rate Paris Fury until she went and made her vulgar comment about her own dog!”

One tweeted: “Why the hell has Paris Fury got a dog?

“She actually said it would be better if she wasn’t around and she hasn’t bonded to her. Poor pup.”

Another wrote: “I liked Paris before her dog comment! Someones attitude towards dogs says a lot about them!”

Read more: Loose Women: Andrea McLean admits fear about losing her family home after quitting show

One added: “Why get the dog if you’d be happy if it went?”

What do you think of Paris’ comments? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Jeremy Clarkson Who Wants To Be A Millionaire
Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? host Jeremy Clarkson divides viewers as some brand him ‘rude’
Katie Price discusses son Harvey on Steph's Packed Lunch
Katie Price admits she sometimes wishes son Harvey ‘would go before her’
Ant McPartlin engaged: ‘Lisa Armstrong is over him… we all need to move on!’
Married At First Sight Australia: Ines Basic reveals secret health battle amid UK backlash
999 What's Your Emergency, call handler and cop
999: What’s Your Emergency viewers sickened by ‘vile’ dad who raped his daughter
Finding Alice, Keeley Hawes and Joanna Lumley
Finding Alice: New Keeley Hawes drama divides viewers as some switch off after one episode