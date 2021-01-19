Andrea McLean has said she feared she would have had to sell her family home after quitting Loose Women.

The presenter left the show in December after 13 years and revealed she wanted to pursue other projects.

However, Andrea admitted she and husband Nick Feeney were “preparing for the worst and hoping for the best”.

What did Andrea McLean say about leaving Loose Women?

When asked if leaving the show was a difficult decision, Andrea told OK! Magazine: “It was such a slow burner.

“By the time it came around, it felt like absolutely the right thing to do. It was a weird decision – it did feel scary!

“It took months of thinking about it. We were preparing for the worstand hoping for the best. Nick and I sat down and wrote what we needed to prepare for.”

Andrea added that the “worst case” they would “have to sell the house”.

But the best case would see her book This Girl Is On Fire and other projects surrounding that would be a success.

However, despite the difficult decision, Andrea told the publication she’s “happier than ever”.

Last month, Andrea became emotional on Loose Women as she announced her decision to leave.

She said: “I’ve been anchoring Loose Women for 13 years and a part of ITV daytime for 23 years.

“I’m not saying goodbye to telly either. All I’m doing is just… you just never know unless you try.

“So I just want to put myself out there and see what the universe has in store. Help as many women as I possibly can in whatever way that means.”

