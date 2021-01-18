Coleen Nolan has revealed she and her new boyfriend are battling to keep their relationship going during lockdown.

The 55-year-old Loose Women star opened up on her secret boyfriend on the ITV show in December.

Now, Coleen has admitted it is “frustrating” the couple are unable to “move things on” as they live in separate homes.

Coleen Nolan has opened up on her new boyfriend (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Coleen Nolan say?

In her weekly newsletter for The Mirror, Coleen revealed she regularly calls her new man.

She wrote: “Luckily, I did find someone I really like online. The challenge now is how on earth to keep the relationship going when we can’t meet up.”

In addition, Coleen said: “But we do talk on the phone every day and have been since the end of September.

“I’m enjoying the flirtation and having something nice to look forward to during the endless hours of lockdown. But it is frustrating not being able to move things on.

The Loose Women star previously revealed she’s in a new relationship (Credit: ITV)

“I’d love any tips for virtual dates, so drop me a line if you have any good ideas.”

Coleen turned to online dating last year following her divorce to Ray Fensome.

She continued: “I became a convert to online dating last year and, as a woman of a certain age (55, ahem), it’s perfect.

“Even if I could go out to bars and pubs to meet people, I don’t drink. It’s not for me.”

Coleen met her new boyfriend through online dating (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Coleen opens up on her relationship for the first time

Last month, Coleen was left embarrassed after her Loose Women colleagues exposed the relationship.

At the time, the panel of Andrea McLean, Carol McGiffin and Kéllé Bryan were discussing the merits of having a “festive fumble”.

After Kéllé’s saucy revelation that she once had some fun while she was starring in a panto, talk turned to Coleen.

When Andrea probed, Coleen said: “Please stop it. I’m not telling you girls anything ever again!”

Coleen and Ray split in 2017 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In addition, she said: “He’s lovely and it’s all going really really lovely.

“Oh my god, I’m absolutely mortified. I literally feel like a 13 year old that’s just been caught out with a boy.”

Coleen previously split from second husband Ray in February 2017, with the pair sharing daughter Ciara.

Meanwhile, she welcomed two sons with ex Shane Richie before splitting in 1999.

