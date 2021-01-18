News

Coleen Nolan boyfriend: Loose Women star ‘frustrated’ as she struggles with new relationship in lockdown

The Loose Women favourite says the pair are unable to 'move things on'

By Rebecca Calderwood
| Updated:

Coleen Nolan has revealed she and her new boyfriend are battling to keep their relationship going during lockdown.

The 55-year-old Loose Women star opened up on her secret boyfriend on the ITV show in December.

Now, Coleen has admitted it is “frustrating” the couple are unable to “move things on” as they live in separate homes.

Coleen Nolan
Coleen Nolan has opened up on her new boyfriend (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Coleen Nolan say?

In her weekly newsletter for The Mirror, Coleen revealed she regularly calls her new man.

She wrote: “Luckily, I did find someone I really like online. The challenge now is how on earth to keep the relationship going when we can’t meet up.”

The challenge now is how on earth to keep the relationship going when we can’t meet up

In addition, Coleen said: “But we do talk on the phone every day and have been since the end of September.

“I’m enjoying the flirtation and having something nice to look forward to during the endless hours of lockdown. But it is frustrating not being able to move things on.

Coleen Nolan was embarrassed on Loose WOmen after revealing she's in a new relationship
The Loose Women star previously revealed she’s in a new relationship (Credit: ITV)

“I’d love any tips for virtual dates, so drop me a line if you have any good ideas.”

Coleen turned to online dating last year following her divorce to Ray Fensome.

Read more: Saira Khan ‘blocks two of her former Loose Women co-hosts on social media’

She continued: “I became a convert to online dating last year and, as a woman of a certain age (55, ahem), it’s perfect.

“Even if I could go out to bars and pubs to meet people, I don’t drink. It’s not for me.”

Coleen Nolan
Coleen met her new boyfriend through online dating (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Coleen opens up on her relationship for the first time

Last month, Coleen was left embarrassed after her Loose Women colleagues exposed the relationship.

At the time, the panel of Andrea McLean, Carol McGiffin and Kéllé Bryan were discussing the merits of having a “festive fumble”.

After Kéllé’s saucy revelation that she once had some fun while she was starring in a panto, talk turned to Coleen.

When Andrea probed, Coleen said: “Please stop it. I’m not telling you girls anything ever again!”

Coleen and Ray split in 2017 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In addition, she said: “He’s lovely and it’s all going really really lovely.

“Oh my god, I’m absolutely mortified. I literally feel like a 13 year old that’s just been caught out with a boy.”

Read more: Loose Women star Nadia Sawalha poses in swimsuit as she shows off cellulite

Coleen previously split from second husband Ray in February 2017, with the pair sharing daughter Ciara.

Meanwhile, she welcomed two sons with ex Shane Richie before splitting in 1999.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Dancing On Ice star Joe-Warren Plant avoids skake-off
Dancing On Ice: Joe-Warren Plant ‘should have been in skate-off after fall,’ say viewers
Jeremy Clarkson Who Wants To Be A Millionaire
Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? host Jeremy Clarkson divides viewers as some brand him ‘rude’
Dancing On Ice Rufus Hound
Dancing On Ice star Rufus Hound divides viewers as political comment leaves some ‘disgusted’
Finding Alice, Keeley Hawes and Joanna Lumley
Finding Alice: New Keeley Hawes drama divides viewers as some switch off after one episode
charlie dimmock
Charlie Dimmock: Is the bra-dodging Garden Rescue star married?
Easter eggs
Easter eggs: Chocoholics ‘must have’ new Cadbury egg that’s got tiny Mini Eggs in the shell