Loose Women star Linda Robson admitted to being “jealous” of her “best friend” Pauline Quirke.

Linda made the comments on Loose Women today (January 16), during a discussion about the green-eyed monster.

She admitted it was going to sound “really terrible”, but went on to tell her story regardless.

Linda Robson declared ‘what about me?!’ on Loose Women today (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women star Linda Robson on ‘jealousy’

Of course, the ladies shot to fame together in sitcom Birds of a Feather.

After the series came to an end, Pauline went on to land a series of roles in more serious dramas.

And this is something that seems to have troubled Linda.

She said: “This is going to sound really terrible because I had jealousy over my best friend Pauline.

“We’ve grown up with each other since we were 10 years of age and we’re best mates and I’ve never been jealous of partners or anything like that,” she explained.

“But after Birds finished, all of a sudden, Pauline started getting all of these big dramas.

“So she did The Sculptress, where she played a murderer, then she did Broadchurch,” Linda said.

‘What about me?!’

And it apparently left her feeling pretty jealous.

She added: “And I’m sitting there thinking oh it’s lovely and I’m really pleased for her, but what about me?!”

Pretending to cry, Linda declared: “Why can’t I get a nice juicy drama?” before giggling with her fellow panellists.

Linda and Pauline shot to fame together on Birds of a Feather (Credit: Cover Images)

Viewers react

The ladies’ friendship has come under scrutiny in recent years, so naturally viewers watching Loose Women were quick to wade in.

And if Linda was hoping for a polite answer to her “juicy drama” question, then we’d advise she looks elsewhere.

“Pauline Quirke got better roles because she has what’s called ‘range’ – something sadly you never had,” said one.

“Probably because she can act Linda and you can’t,” said a second.

It is reported, however, that Linda has appeared on more than 600 episodes of Loose Women, so she shouldn’t be too hard on herself!

