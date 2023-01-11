Loose Women star Linda Robson smiles at event
Loose Women star Linda Robson’s warning over new book: ‘A few people have upset me’

Linda vows to tell the truth about her life in new tell-all memoir

By Aaliyah Ashfield
| Updated:

Loose Women star Linda Robson warned that she won’t be holding back in her new tell-all memoir.

Speaking to her co-star, Kaye Adams, on their podcast, How To Be 60, Linda announced that she will be releasing a new autobiography called In All Honesty.

However, people need to ‘watch themselves’ as the presenter claims that she’s ‘coming for people who have upset me’ in her book.

Loose Women star Linda Robson posing in a black dress
Loose Women star Linda Robson reveals that she won’t be holding back in her tell-all memoir (Credit: Cover Images)

Loose Women star Linda Robson warning over book

Linda warned that she’s ‘coming for’ the people who have wronged her in the past in her upcoming book.

The Loose Women panellist revealed in her podcast appearance that she will be releasing a new book that will lift the lid on her rocky relationship with her co-stars.

Linda also said her memoir will ruffle feathers as she will be mentioning people who have ‘annoyed’ or ‘upset’ her.

A few people have annoyed me or upset me, they better watch out for themselves.

She revealed: “I don’t care about the people not in my family. But I don’t want to upset anyone in my family.

“At the moment the book is called In All Honesty, which I think is really boring and on the back of the book there is going to be a picture of me with a zip over my mouth.

“A few people have annoyed me or upset me, they better watch out for themselves. Because they’re in the book and I’m coming for them. But mostly I’ll be nice about everybody.”

Linda Robson wearing a blue blouse on Loose Women
Linda Robson denied that rumours that she fell out with her co-star Pauline Quirke (Credit: ITV)

The book announcement came after rumours surfaced that she was ‘feuding’ with her Birds of a Feather co-star Pauline Quirke.

The pair have been friends for over 50 years and starred together in many series of the hit show.

But Pauline was absent from the Birds of a Feather special in 2020, which sparked the rumours.

However, Linda denied the claims in an interview with the Mirror.

She said: “People say Pauline and I have fallen out.

“Obviously I couldn’t see her during lockdown but I’ve seen her since. She just doesn’t want to act anymore. She’s had enough. It’s long hours.

“She’s concentrating on her drama academies. She’s very hands-on, going to classes and all that.”

YouTube video player

