Linda Robson shocks Loose Women co-stars with rude behaviour as Janet Street Porter gives her telling off

Linda Robson left her Loose Women co-stars shocked after she made a very rude blunder, live on air, today.

As the ladies spoke about road rage on the show, Linda demonstrated what she would normally do when she honks her horn.

However, Janet Street-Porter was mortified when Linda showed her middle finger on the ITV daytime show.

Linda Robson shocks Loose Women co-stars with rude behaviour

Loose Women star Linda left everyone speechless today after she accidentally swore on the show.

The presenter was joined by panellists Ruth Langsford, Jane Moore and Janet as they discussed road rage on today’s episode.

The group talked about which of the co-stars suffers from it and who can contain themselves to rise above.

Janet confessed that she has a ‘different personality’ when she’s on the road and that she often uses her horn far more than warranted.

I didn’t ask you to demonstrate it… we all know!

Linda also admitted: “I’m a honker.”

Janet asked: “Do you get your finger out the window as well?”

Linda then rebelliously flashed her middle finger live on air as she demonstrated what she would do on the road.

A horrified Janet declared: “I didn’t ask you to demonstrate it…we all know!”

The rest of the panel were left stunned by Linda’s rude hand gesture, as Ruth reminded her that it was a daytime show.

Jane joked: “That will be pixelated on the catch-up.”

Linda then tried to explain: “There is an etiquette on the road, if you let someone go and they don’t say thank you. Then I’ll shout out the window and say thank you.

“Or if you let someone cross the road and they don’t say thank you. I get the hump with that as well but I don’t honk late at night or early in the morning as obviously people are in bed.”

