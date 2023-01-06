Loose Women today saw Denise Welch swear during a furious rant about the government’s failings.

The 64-year-old was forced to apologise during a very heated moment on this afternoon’s show.

Denise lost her cool today (Credit: ITV)

Denise Welch on Loose Women today

Today’s edition of Loose Women saw the panellists discuss Prince Harry’s new book and the latest claims to be revealed in it.

However, Denise wasn’t willing to discuss the latest claims.

The star, instead, saw them as a distraction from the government’s failures.

Speaking to her panellists, Denise said: “I have always had a lot of support for the two of them and I think the way they have been treated… Harry is talking as the 11-year-old boy who lost his mum.

“I don’t think he has ever forgiven the institution, how they treated her, I don’t think he ever totally believed what happened in the Paris tunnel.”

Denise slammed the government today (Credit: ITV)

Denise rants at the government on Loose Women today

The former Celebrity Big Brother star then continued, saying she feels like Harry wants to right some wrongs.

The Loose Women panellist then launched an attack on the government.

“But I also think the government are doing what they are doing and getting away with bloody murder, excuse me swearing, while we are talking about Harry and Meghan every day,” she ranted.

“When we should be talking about things like the PPE, all the mistakes that happened during Covid, which we are having to pay for with our tax money.”

Frankie was gobsmacked by Denise’s ‘swearing’ (Credit: ITV)

Fans divided by Denise’s rant

It’s safe to say that Denise’s impassioned rant at the government divided viewers at home.

“Well said Denise,” one viewer tweeted.

“It’s weird to be on the same side as Denise in something,” another wrote.

Someone else added: “I 100% agree @RealDeniseWelch about #PrinceHarry.”

All these column inches about Harry takes focus on the real issues facing the country

However, others weren’t as impressed.

“Oh for goodness sake Denise we are talking about Prince Harry because he has put it out there stop bleating on about Covid!!” one viewer wrote.

“Can we just stop the Harry and Meghan conversation – or at least remove Denise from the panel? So tired of listening to her tirade,” another said.

