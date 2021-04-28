Joe Swash appeared on Loose Women today and left his fiancée Stacey Solomon stunned when he revealed their wedding date.

The former X Factor star, 31, looked unimpressed when Joe, 39, let slip when their wedding is supposed to happen.

Eamonn Holmes asked the couple if they could reveal when they would walk down the aisle.

Joe Swash let slip their wedding date (Credit: ITV)

Joe Swash reveals wedding date

He said: “Stacey are we allowed to say? I never know.”

“You wouldn’t know the date even if you were allowed to say,” said Stacey.

Joe replied: “The date is the last Sunday in July.”

Joe left Stacey laughing on Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

Stacey ranted: “Oh my god, why did I bring you here? Fantastic. Good stuff.”

Jumping in, Eamonn added: “I’m looking at my diary. I’m trying to see where I am on the last Sunday in July.”

Joe went on to share some of his stag-do plans.

“I’ll have one that our kids organised for me, I’ll take them to Alton Towers,” he joked before revealing plans to party in Ibiza.

Joe accidentally swore live on air (Credit: ITV)

Joe swears on Loose Women

Earlier on in the show, Joe made a mistake that viewers accidentally caught.

The TV star had been making furniture during the episode when he thought it had cut to break.

He then blurted out “Oh [bleep],” at the panel.

When the show returned from the ad break, Ruth Langsford said: “We just have to say going into the break, tensions were very high and Joe admitted himself he is very competitive. He might have let slip a little expletive in his frustration of Stacey beating him.

“We would like to apologise for that.”

Stacey said: “I can’t take him anywhere!”

Joe then proceeded to apologise to those watching at home, saying: “I’m so sorry everyone!”

