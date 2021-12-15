Janet Street-Porter has accused Gino D’Acampo of ‘bullying’ in a fiery parenting debate on Loose Women today (December 15).

The 74-year-old was less than impressed with Gino calling the parents of fussy eaters “morons and idiots”.

Gino called the parents of fussy children “morons” and “idiots” (Credit: ITV)

What did Gino D’Acampo say?

Gino D’Acampo appeared on the Sweat, Snot, and Tears podcast recently, and spoke about children’s fussy eating habits.

“When people talk to me about fussy children with food and ask me, ‘What do I think?’ I tell them there is no such a thing as a fussy child. There isn’t,” he said.

“But there is a thing of moron parenting,” he continued. “By moron, I mean idiots. A child doesn’t grow up fussy, it’s not possible. It’s the parents that can’t be bothered to fight.”

The 45-year-old chef then revealed that if his daughter, Mia, nine, will get sent to bed if she doesn’t eat her dinner. He then said that Mia can expect her uneaten dinner for breakfast when she wakes up.

He said: “She will go to bed without food – and tomorrow morning, instead of milk and cornflakes, guess what she is going to find on the table? The same ravioli that was there. You only have to do it once.”

Gino said that if a child isn’t eating what is in front of them, they shouldn’t be given an alternative. The Italian chef explained that this method of parenting encourages kids to eat their dinner when they’re given it.

Janet Street lashed out at Gino D’Acampo on Loose Women today (Credit: ITV)

What did Janet Street-Porter say in response?

On today’s episode of Loose Women, Janet Street-Porter took issue with Gino’s comments.

Janet took the opportunity to hit back at the Italian on today’s show, branding the way he deals with fussy eaters as “bullying”.

“Talk about moron parenting, that is dictatorial bullying parenting, Gino D’Acampo,” Janet Street-Porter said.

“I grew up in house where my father was a bit like Gino D’Acampo,” the presenter continued. “If we didn’t eat what was on our plate, we had to sit at the table til we’d finished it.”

Janet Street-Porter said her father dealt with fussy eaters in a similar way to Gino (Credit: ITV)

What else did Janet Street-Porter say?

Janet then went on to speak about the one food on her plate that she couldn’t finish when she was younger – butter bean.

“I would wait until my mum or dad or someone was looking the other way and I could slide one into my pocket,” she revealed.

“My dad – like Gino – would keep serving up these things and I never ate one,” she continued. “They became so ugly and repellent in my head and it’s all completely ridiculous.”

However, Janet then said that a couple of years ago, she went to the supermarket and bought a tin of the vegetables.

“I ate one… and they’re normal!” she said.

