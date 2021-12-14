Loose Women fans shocked as Janet Street Porter reveals true age during birthday celebration

Loose Women fans were shocked today (Tuesday December 14) when Janet Street-Porter revealed her true age.

Janet celebrates her 75th birthday on December 27.

But today her Loose Women colleagues wished her a happy (early) birthday and fans couldn’t believe how good she looks for her age.

Janet is 75 soon (Credit: ITV)

What happened on Loose Women with Janet today?

Joining fellow panellists Charlene White, Coleen Nolan and Jane Moore, celebrations started early.

ITV legends like Phillip Schofield, Holly Willougby and Kate Garraway all sent a message to her.

Even James Blunt sang her a message in the studio!

Jane asked her if there was anything she regretted in her 75 years.

She replied: “No. No. Get up every day, wipe the slate clean. If I messed up [shrugs]… no, not really.”

How did viewers react?

Viewers couldn’t believe how amazing Janet looks for her age, and took to Twitter to express their admiration for her.

One said: “Wow! Janet Street Porter is 75 She does look good for her age and all natural. 75 Can you believe it Wow!”

Another added: “@loosewomen happy birthday to Janet – I hope I look that good 75 and @JamesBlunt after a bad day at work that face has just cheered me up.”

A third commented: “Janet street Porter looks amazing for 75 jheeze! #LooseWomen.”

Lorraine wished Janet a happy birthday (Credit: ITV)

What did the stars say about Janet?

In the video messages, Lorraine Kelly said: “Hi Janet. Happy, happy birthday. I can’t believe you’re 75, you’re such a trailblazer.

“I just want to say: keep doing what you’re doing. Keep being sassy and snarky and silly… and sensational.”

Then, Kate Garraway said: “I cannot believe Janet Street-Porter is 75.

“Although I can’t really imagine life without Janet Street-Porter.

“You are just a complete legend. If only you could overcome your shyness and learn to speak your mind.”