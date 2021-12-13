Loose Women viewers mock panellists’ Christmas singing performance: ‘My ears are bleeding’

Loose Women fans were not impressed by Monday’s episode of the ITV show.

With Christmas fast approaching the Loose ladies are busy getting themselves into the festive spirit.

As a result, they decided to have a bit of a sing and a dance to mark the holidays.

However, sadly their talents didn’t win over many viewers who were watching at home.

In fact, many rushed to social media to hit out at the “awful” singing they were having to endure on their Monday afternoon.

“Thought the cat was being sick but turns out it’s just the #LooseWomen singing,” ranted one viewer.

A second tweeted: “Ooh wasn’t that jolly 4 women singing Last Christmas, not one of them could hit the right note, bloody awful, still it’s Christmas any old [bleep] will do.”

“#LooseWomen Penny you can’t sing come to think of neither can Rod Stewart,” insisted a third.

Meanwhile, a fourth added: “The cast of Loose Women sing and dance not very well oh what fun and games #loosewomen.”

“The worst thing I’ve ever seen in a long time and I saw a dead rat on my run today. #LooseWomen,” joked another.

Meanwhile, one of the Loose Women divided viewers when discussing Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Panellist Denise Welch called for Boris Johnson to have a “vasectomy” following the birth of his latest child.

Boris and his wife, Carrie, are also parents to his son Wilfred. However, the PM is thought to have at least five other children from previous relationships.

In a tweet, Denise slammed Boris, saying: “What about mandatory vasectomy Boris as you are historically so worried about overpopulation. Your dad even wrote a book on it. Overpopulation, not vasectomy.”

Her remarks were in response to Boris claiming in 2007 that overpopulation was becoming a widespread issue for humanity.

Boris said at the time: “I simply cannot understand why no one discusses this impending calamity, and why no world statesmen have the guts to treat the issue with the seriousness it deserves.”

