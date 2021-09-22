Loose Women star Brenda Edwards
TV

Loose Women fans disgusted as Brenda Edwards and Janet Street-Porter drink unusual milks

The stomach churning segment failed to impress some viewers

By Rebecca Calderwood
| Updated:

Loose Women viewers were left sickened earlier today (September 22), as Brenda Edwards and the panel sampled different milk alternatives.

The panellist was joined by Christine Lampard, Janet Street-Porter and Jane Moore.

During a segment on dairy-free alternatives, the foursome were given three different milks to try.

Loose Women star Brenda Edwards
Brenda Edwards and Janet Street-Porter sampled unusual milks on Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women: Brenda, Janet and Jane sample the unusual milks

The three options were pea milk, camel milk and mare milk from a female horse.

Janet went first as she happily sipped away on the camel’s milk.

She said: “A few years ago when I was doing a series with Gordon Ramsay, I went to a farm in Germany where they were breeding camels for milk.

Read more: Loose Women: Coleen Nolan divides fans in Strictly Covid debate

“These milks like camel’s milk have got loads of nutrition.”

Janet added: “When I tasted it before it had just come out of the camel and it was hot, which was rather disgusting.”

Brenda appeared unimpressed as she watched her co-star slurping down the drink.

Loose Women today
Jane appeared unimpressed by the milk (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Loose Women star Denise Welch reveals her dad is back in hospital with pneumonia

The singer went on to sample pea, before Jane also took a sip of the camel’s milk.

The group later tried the mare milk, which Janet described as “sweet”.

However, viewers at home were unimpressed with the unusual segment.

How did viewers react?

Some rushed to Twitter to complain over the milk sampling.

One wrote: “I think I’m going to be SICK #loosewomen @loosewomen.”

Another added a string of throwing up emojis.

In addition, a third said: “Why are they getting icky over different animal’s milk yet are quite happy to drink cow’s milk? #LooseWomen.”

However, a fourth appeared to criticise the milk segment.

I think I’m going to be SICK

They shared: “Here’s an idea. Just stop exploiting animals for milk that is meant for their young. Stop funding a cruel industry. It’s that simple. #loosewomen.”

Another commented: “Real dairy milk can’t be beaten. Not the stuff from supermarkets that is homogenised, but natural and pure from the cow!!”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

BBC Breakfast Sally Nugent
BBC Breakfast viewers divided as Sally Nugent replaces Louise Minchin
holly Willoughby
Holly Willoughby stuns This Morning fans with shock comment during recipes segment
Richard Madeley good morning britain
Richard Madeley under fire as climate change protester storms off Good Morning Britain
gogglebox how to apply
Gogglebox: How do you apply to be on the show as Channel 4 launches ‘recruitment drive’
Katie Price Carl Woods
Katie Price’s fiancé Carl Woods insists public will ‘know the truth’ after the ‘roughest month’
prince harry and meghan markle alongside the queen
Prince Harry and Meghan ‘could bring Archie and Lilibet to UK for Christmas