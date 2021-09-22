Loose Women viewers were left sickened earlier today (September 22), as Brenda Edwards and the panel sampled different milk alternatives.

The panellist was joined by Christine Lampard, Janet Street-Porter and Jane Moore.

During a segment on dairy-free alternatives, the foursome were given three different milks to try.

Brenda Edwards and Janet Street-Porter sampled unusual milks on Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women: Brenda, Janet and Jane sample the unusual milks

The three options were pea milk, camel milk and mare milk from a female horse.

Janet went first as she happily sipped away on the camel’s milk.

She said: “A few years ago when I was doing a series with Gordon Ramsay, I went to a farm in Germany where they were breeding camels for milk.

“These milks like camel’s milk have got loads of nutrition.”

Janet added: “When I tasted it before it had just come out of the camel and it was hot, which was rather disgusting.”

Brenda appeared unimpressed as she watched her co-star slurping down the drink.

Jane appeared unimpressed by the milk (Credit: ITV)

The singer went on to sample pea, before Jane also took a sip of the camel’s milk.

The group later tried the mare milk, which Janet described as “sweet”.

However, viewers at home were unimpressed with the unusual segment.

How did viewers react?

Some rushed to Twitter to complain over the milk sampling.

One wrote: “I think I’m going to be SICK #loosewomen @loosewomen.”

Another added a string of throwing up emojis.

Here’s an idea.

Just stop exploiting animals for milk that is meant for their young.

Stop funding a cruel industry.

In addition, a third said: “Why are they getting icky over different animal’s milk yet are quite happy to drink cow’s milk? #LooseWomen.”

However, a fourth appeared to criticise the milk segment.

They shared: “Here’s an idea. Just stop exploiting animals for milk that is meant for their young. Stop funding a cruel industry. It’s that simple. #loosewomen.”

Another commented: “Real dairy milk can’t be beaten. Not the stuff from supermarkets that is homogenised, but natural and pure from the cow!!”

