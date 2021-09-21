Loose Women viewers were divided today (Tuesday September 21) when Coleen Nolan sparked debate about the Covid vaccine.

The debate follows reports that three Strictly Come Dancing professional dancers have refused to take the jab.

Coleen Nolan during the debate today (Credit: ITV)

What happened on Loose Women today?

Coleen joined Christine Lampard, Sunetra Sarker and Janet Street-Porter.

And the conversation quickly turned to the reports that three Strictly pro dancers have refused to get a Covid jab.

Christine asked the panel if they thought celebs should be able to ask their partners if they’ve had the jab.

Janet answered first: “As someone who has produced loads and loads and loads of television programmes, I can’t understand the mentality of the producers not insisting that every single professional dancer was vaccinated.

“Because it compromises your choices and making the best show possible.”

In addition, she said: “If I was asked to go on the show, I would expect all the people that I’m working with in that environment to be vaccinated.”

Janet argued her point (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women today: I don’t agree

However, Coleen then shared her view: “I don’t agree. I don’t think you have a right to insist that somebody has a vaccination that they don’t want.

“And also, remember last year… they still did the show.

“They literally get tested almost every day.

Clearly disagreeing with Janet, she added: “I think they are making them as safe as possible.”

#LooseWomen I agree with Janet, I wouldn't dance with someone unvaccinated — 🌸🌺travelprincess99🌺🌸 (@ruth_clark) September 21, 2021

Why are they refusing the vaccine? I wouldn't want to dance with someone that dumb. #LooseWomen — Marvin (@marvin_1_0_1) September 21, 2021

How did viewers react to the debate?

Viewers had lots of opinions during the debate.

One said: “I agree with Janet, I wouldn’t dance with someone unvaccinated.”

Furthermore, another agreed and wrote: “Why are they refusing the vaccine? I wouldn’t want to dance with someone that dumb.”

Surely it doesn't matter if they have not have had the covid jab? They can still catch and pass on the virus! Just keep testing daily, not hard really #Strictly2021 #LooseWomen — Bob Kool (@whoknows_bob) September 21, 2021

If your vaccine works so well, why would you be worried about dancing with someone who has provided a negative COVID test and no vaccine? Crazy times. Janet is wrong! #loosewomen — Charlie (@Charlie66744774) September 21, 2021

However, Coleen also got support.

Then, another viewer said: “Surely it doesn’t matter if they have not have had the Covid jab?

“They can still catch and pass on the virus! Just keep testing daily, not hard really.”

Subsequently, a second commented: “If your vaccine works so well, why would you be worried about dancing with someone who has provided a negative COVID test and no vaccine?

“Crazy times. Janet is wrong!”