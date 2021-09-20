Denise from Loose Women raged against not being able to visit her dad in hospital
Loose Women star Denise Welch reveals her dad is back in hospital with pneumonia

Such a hard and difficult situation

By Paul Hirons

Loose Women star Denise Welch has revealed that her dad is back in hospital with pneumonia.

Denise, 63, told fans the news on social media platform Twitter and raged that the ‘no visiting’ rule is still in place.

What did Denise Welch from Loose Women say?

Denise, who has been an outspoken critic of lockdown and specifically hospital rules regarding Covid, described her painful situation.

She wrote: “My dad is back in hospital with pneumonia but hopefully just for a few days.

“Still no visiting allowed!!! Shocking!!

“The nurses are upset by it. Spoke to a big London hospital today also. Covid is not the main problem in both these hospitals, staffing is!!”

Denise raged on Twitter (Credit: ITV)

Denise’s dad has been poorly recently

In a follow-up tweet, she continued: “My sister offered to have a same day PCR test. Still no visiting.

“How will this end? If you are double jabbed and don’t have Covid what’s the [bleeping] issue with you seeing your sick relative!!! Sort it out.”

Denise has been vocal about her dad’s health woes in the past.

On Loose Women in June (2021), Denise revealed that she was unable to accompany her dad to hospital in an ambulance.

“He had to go alone in an ambulance because I wasn’t allowed to go,” she raged.

Denise Welch from Loose Women says she can't visit her father in hospital
Denise’s fans sent sympathy (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How did Denise’s fans react to the news?

Soon, Denise’s fans got in touch not only to wish her dad well, but also to sympathise with the situation.

One said: “I hope he gets well soon @RealDeniseWelch.

“I’m sorry you aren’t able to visit him, that’s really rough, for all the families in this position right now.”

Another wrote: “Hope he’s feeling better soon. This is totally shocking that visits are still not allowed.”

A third commented: “It makes no sense, why can’t you visit him with PPE!? Wishing your Dad well.”

Finally, one wrote: “Aww speedy recovery for your Dad, so wrong that no one can visit.”

