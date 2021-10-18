Loose Women fans can’t cope with Coleen Nolan boasting about her revamped sex life

Loose Women viewers were left reaching for the remote when Coleen Nolan shared some surprising details about her life.

The ITV star opened the show today (October 18) by discussing details about her life, or more specifically, her love life.

Well, a certain part of it…

Coleen decided to go one step further and reveal what she’s getting up to between the sheets.

Loose Women viewers were not happy with Coleen Nolan today (Credit: ITV)

What did Coleen Nolan say on Loose Women today?

She started out keeping it PG, saying: “It’s been really nice for me to know life doesn’t finish because you’re in your mid-50s, or you’re menopausal, or you’ve just come out of a long marriage.

Read more: Loose Women star Coleen Nolan takes swipe at exes in single mum debate

“It can all start again and it’s all out there, and there are gorgeous people out there and that’s been a real awakening for me.

However, things then took a turn.

She teased: “To feel attractive again, like a woman again. Like I’m not dead down… anywhere. Which you think you are, you think ‘ah well, I’ve shut up shop!’ But no, the shop’s open!”

Coleen has bagged herself a new man (Credit: ITV)

What did viewers say?

Despite her joy, some viewers couldn’t handle the sexual innuendos on a daytime show and rushed to Twitter to complain.

One tweeted: “Well, this is giving us mental images we didn’t need. Or want #LooseWomen”.

“Why do the #LooseWomen think it’s ok to talk about their sex lives at 12:30? @ITV visual image I do not want as I’m eating my tuna salad” ranted a second viewer.

Well. This is giving us mental images we didnt need. Or want. 😬🤢#LooseWomen — 🦕QueenHammer48 ⚒🦕 💙 (@queenhammer48) October 18, 2021

Why to the #LooseWomen think it’s ok to talk about there sex lives at 12:30? @ITV visual image I do not want as I’m eating my tuna salad. — Paul (@PaulBiUK) October 18, 2021

Read more: Loose Women star Coleen Nolan sets record straight on ‘diva’ comments

This isn’t the first time Coleen has opened up about feeling… rejuvenated.

She previously confessed that her new beau has given her a new lease of life.

The TV star told The Mirror recently: “He’s kind, caring, funny, romantic and the sex is great. He’s awoken something in me.

“He’s awoken a tiger, which I didn’t know was there.

Coleen added: “The best thing is that for the first time in my life I know for sure I am with a man because I want to be and not because I feel I need to be.”

What did you think of Loose Women today? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.