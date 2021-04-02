Coleen Nolan put the record straight
TV

Loose Women star Coleen Nolan sets record straight on ‘diva’ comments

She said she wasn't referring to her Loose Women pals

By Paul Hirons
| Updated:

Coleen Nolan has set the record straight after she hinted that her Loose Women colleagues were “divas”.

The star, 56, took to Instagram to dampen speculation that she was referring to anyone on the ITV daytime show.

Coleen Nolan Loose Women
Coleen set the record straight (Credit: ITV)

What did Coleen say about her Loose Women colleagues?

On the social media site, she said: “Hello you lovely lot…. so there’s been some speculation about which celebs I was referring to, when I spoke about meeting a few divas over the years.

“Can I just state ’emphatically’ that I WAS NOT talking about any of my fabulous Loose Women girls!!

Read more: Piers Morgan’s Life Stories: Coleen Nolan has viewers in tears as she reveals late mum’s last words

“Now can I PLEASE go back to eating Easter eggs!!! Love you all! Have a lovely Easter!”

The comment was designed to qualify remarks she had made earlier last week.

Coleen with her Loose Women gals (Credit: ITV1) LOOSE WOMEN Weekdays on ITV Pictured: Ruth Langsford, Coleen Nolan, Gloria Hunniford and Saira Khan Photographer Ken McKay (C) ITV For further information please contact Peter Gray 0207 157 3046 peter.gray@itv.com This photograph is © ITV and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme This Morning or ITV. Once made available by the ITV Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the Transmission date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website https://www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms
Coleen with her Loose Women pals (Credit: ITV)

How did her followers react?

It wasn’t long before many of her followers queued up to send support.

One wrote: “Shouldn’t have to explain yourself.”

Another said: “Didn’t believe it anyway!”

You shouldn’t even have to explain that!! Enjoy your Easter eggs, the bigger the better!

A third commented: “You shouldn’t even have to explain that!! Enjoy your Easter eggs, the bigger the better!”

Finally, a fourth follower wrote: “Happy Easter enjoy your chocolate.”

coleen nolan on itv's loose women
Coleen lifted the lid on the showbiz world (Credit: ITV)

Coleen could not name names

Last week, Coleen lifted the lid on the showbiz world and said that some people she has worked with were “diva-ish”.

Writing in her column in Women’s Own, she said: “I cannot say names because I’d be taken to court, the vast majority are fabulous.

Read more: Loose Women star Coleen Nolan hints at ‘diva’ celebrities ‘who aren’t very nice’

“There’s the odd one who yes, on screen, comes across as lovely and the girl-or-boy-next-door and all that, but actually behind the scenes aren’t very nice.

“They are quite diva-ish and I find it very difficult to hide my disappointment.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Alex Beresford made a One Foot In The Grave blunder on GMB
GMB: Alex Beresford suffers awkward One Foot in the Grave blunder
Piers Morgan latest - ITV Good Morning Britain
ITV ‘can’t replace’ Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain
vinny emmerdale lisa dingle
Emmerdale viewers left devastated over Vinny amid shock twist
Eamonn Holmes hospital dash
Eamonn Holmes will be on This Morning next week after hospital dash
This Morning Alison and Josie
This Morning: Josie Gibson wears racy bunny outfit as Alison Hammond apologises
UK weather forecast: Brits to be hit by ‘thundersnow’ next week