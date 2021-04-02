Coleen Nolan has set the record straight after she hinted that her Loose Women colleagues were “divas”.

The star, 56, took to Instagram to dampen speculation that she was referring to anyone on the ITV daytime show.

Coleen set the record straight (Credit: ITV)

What did Coleen say about her Loose Women colleagues?

On the social media site, she said: “Hello you lovely lot…. so there’s been some speculation about which celebs I was referring to, when I spoke about meeting a few divas over the years.

“Can I just state ’emphatically’ that I WAS NOT talking about any of my fabulous Loose Women girls!!

“Now can I PLEASE go back to eating Easter eggs!!! Love you all! Have a lovely Easter!”

The comment was designed to qualify remarks she had made earlier last week.

Coleen with her Loose Women pals (Credit: ITV)

How did her followers react?

It wasn’t long before many of her followers queued up to send support.

One wrote: “Shouldn’t have to explain yourself.”

Another said: “Didn’t believe it anyway!”

You shouldn’t even have to explain that!! Enjoy your Easter eggs, the bigger the better!

A third commented: “You shouldn’t even have to explain that!! Enjoy your Easter eggs, the bigger the better!”

Finally, a fourth follower wrote: “Happy Easter enjoy your chocolate.”

Coleen lifted the lid on the showbiz world (Credit: ITV)

Coleen could not name names

Last week, Coleen lifted the lid on the showbiz world and said that some people she has worked with were “diva-ish”.

Writing in her column in Women’s Own, she said: “I cannot say names because I’d be taken to court, the vast majority are fabulous.

“There’s the odd one who yes, on screen, comes across as lovely and the girl-or-boy-next-door and all that, but actually behind the scenes aren’t very nice.

“They are quite diva-ish and I find it very difficult to hide my disappointment.”

