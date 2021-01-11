Charlene White has been announced as the new Loose Women anchor.

The ITV News presenter hosted the daytime programme on a few occasions last year and viewers loved her.

Now, following the departure of Andrea McLean, Charlene has been revealed as an official Loose Woman.

Charlene White announced as the new Loose Women anchor (Credit: ITV)

What did Charlene White say on Loose Women?

Nadia Sawalha opened the show, saying: “Please welcome our brand new anchor keeping us all in check, the lovely Charlene White.

“We’re so happy you’re here.”

Walking on set, Charlene said: “I’m so happy, thank you so much for having me ladies. I’m officially a Loose Woman.”

Charlene said she’s “so happy” to join the panel (Credit: ITV)

Stacey Solomon then revealed to Charlene the show had already put together some of her best bits from the shows she’s hosted.

Viewers were divided over Charlene becoming an official Loose Woman.

One person said on Twitter: “Seriously, was that really a surprise?”

Another wrote: “She’s hardly a new Loose Women! She’s hosted the show a number of times!”

Meanwhile, others were over the moon.

Viewers thrilled as Charlene joins the panel officially (Credit: ITV)

One gushed: “#loosewomen making a good step for once… Rock on Charlene, the perfect anchor I must say.”

Another tweeted: “I absolutely love watching Charlene on the news so am over the moon she’s a new #LooseWomen.”

A third added: “Charlene will add some much needed quality and professionalism to the show.”

When did Andrea quit?

Last November, Andrea announced she would be leaving the show in December 2020 after 13 years.

She said on the show: “I’m not saying goodbye to telly either. All I’m doing is just… you just never know unless you try.

“So I just want to put myself out there and see what the universe has in store.”

Andrea left Loose Women in December (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, earlier this month, fellow panellist Saira Khan also announced she was leaving the show.

She said in her column for The Mirror: “Many people, including myself, have rediscovered the importance of putting our lives into perspective.

“We’ve been able to look at what’s really important to us. It has certainly made me assess my priorities, values and how I want to move forward with my life.”

Saira has left the show (Credit: ITV)

Saira added: “So I start this new year by saying goodbye to Loose Women.

“After five years of being a regular panellist, I’ve decided to give up my seat to another woman who will benefit from the platform as I did.”

