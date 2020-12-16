Andrea McLean leaving Loose Women saw the show air a special tribute episode on Wednesday.

During this afternoon’s (December 16) instalment of the ITV programme, a number of Andrea’s colleagues and pals came on to pay tribute.

Among the famous faces appearing on the show were Good Morning Britain presenter Ben Shephard, reality star Joey Essex and regular panelist Linda Robson.

The show also featured a reel of Andrea’s most memorable bits throughout the years, including the moments she spoke about her divorce and bravely addressed her struggles with mental health.

Andrea McLean announced earlier this month she was leaving Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

What did Loose Women viewers say about Andrea McLean’s leaving episode?

Loose Women divided viewers at home, with a number of those watching it branding the episode ‘cringe’ and ‘vomit-inducing’.

One said: “All of the other #LooseWomen are trying to be the saddest #LooseWoman… I switched it off.”

A second wrote: “It’s cringey this morning, can’t watch #loosewomen.”

Today was the telly favourite’s last episode of Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

“Nausea rising…” said a third, adding a sick-face emoji.

“#LooseWomen I’m on the verge of projectile vomiting at this!” moaned a fourth.

It’s cringey this morning, can’t watch.

Someone else pointed out: “FFS, she’s not dying #LooseWomen.”

“#loosewomen Oh thank god that’s finished,” said another as the programme came to an end, rounding off with a song from Andrea’s pal Brenda Edwards.

One of the #LooseWomen is leaving and all of the other #LooseWomen are trying to be the sadest #LooseWomen so people know they that the #LooseWomen who is leaving will be missed.

Viewers hail ’emotional’ Loose Women episode

However, some enjoyed watching it, admitting they found the tributes and old clips “emotional”.

“Such an emotional episode #Loosewomen,” sad one fan.

Brenda Edwards sang to her pal Andrea McLean at the end of her final Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

“That was a bit emotional,” another tweeted with a crying-face emoji.

“Can tell I’m hormonal,” wrote someone else. “I’m crying at Loose Women! Goodbye Andrea, thanks for sharing the ups and downs, good luck for your future.”

During the episode, Judi Love, who joined Andrea on today’s show with Coleen Nolan and Janet Street-Porter, thanked her friend for being such an inspiration.

“We’ve had so many little chats that have evoked inspiration in me, personal stuff that I go through… I’m so inspired by how much you encourage people to talk about their mental health and seek that healing.”

Similarly, Ben Shephard told her: “She’s just so blooming lovely and gorgeous and welcoming.”

