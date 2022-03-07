Loose Women: Carol McGiffin takes swipe at Prince Charles

Carol McGiffin took a swipe at Prince Charles on Loose Women today during a discussion about royals being political.

On Monday’s progamme, the panel discussed the Queen‘s donation to help the people of Ukraine and Prince Charles speaking out on Russia’s invasion of the country.

Prince William and Kate Middleton had also spoken out in support of Ukraine’s President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Carol said she’s not keen on Charles being king one day (Credit: ITV)

What did Carol say on Loose Women?

The show held a discussion on whether members of the Royal Family should be vocal when it comes to politics.

Discussing the Queen rarely being political, Carol said: “That’s what is so great about her because I think if the monarch starts to get political it’s too divisive.

“I think they would definitely lose support.”

Carol said she believes the Queen is staying on the throne to ‘protect’ the public from Charles (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She continued: “I kind of hope the Queen lives forever because, and I’ve said it before on this show, I think she’s staying there because she’s protecting us from Charles.

“I’m not keen on him being king because he’s too political.

“Some of his causes, not everybody supports them and not everyone will support them.

“I worry about the monarchy disappearing if too many people decide they don’t like them or don’t want them any more.”

The panel discussed royals being political (Credit: ITV)

Carol added: “The Queen is steadfast and she’s been there for so long and everybody has respect for her.

“But I don’t think a lot of people have respect for Charles.”

This isn’t the first time Carol has voiced her opinions on members of the Royal Family.

Last month, Carol clashed with fellow panellist Denise Welch over Prince Andrew.

It came after news that Andrew had settled his civil sexual assault case out of court by paying an undisclosed sum to accuser Virginia Giuffre’s charity.

What happened?

The panel discussed where the reported £12million would be coming from.

Carol said: “I don’t care. The point is we do not know. The speculation that surrounds the royal family is rife, it always has been.”

Denise asked: “Do you think Andrew should be stripped of his titles, are you bothered about that?”

Carol replied: “We still don’t know what happened, we don’t actually know.”

