Loose Women star Brenda Edwards became emotional on the show today over her son Jamal’s death.

Brenda appeared on the panel on Wednesday alongside Christine Lampard, Linda Robson and Nadia Sawalha.

During the show, the women interviewed Gordon Brown’s wife, Sarah Brown.

Brenda on Loose Women

While chatting with the ladies, Sarah opened up about the tragic loss of her baby who died in 2002 after being born prematurely.

Following her daughter’s death, Sarah set up the charity, Theirworld, to keep her daughter’s legacy alive.

Sarah said that more than 13,000 people reached out to her with their own stories in the months after her child’s passing.

Brenda’s 31-year-old son, Jamal, died in February, and the former X Factor star shared that she is “still trying to reply” to messages from supporters.

As Brenda appeared emotional, Sarah told the panel: “People want to hear. I still meet people who tell me they’ve got the card I sent them all those years ago. It’s worth it, keep going.”

Brenda then looked down as she appeared emotional.

In February, Jamal tragically passed away at the age of just 31.

Jamal Edwards death

He died due to cardiac arrhythmia which is caused by “having taken recreational drugs”, Brenda confirmed earlier this year.

Brenda has openly spoken about dealing with grief following Jamal’s passing.

During an appearance on Lorraine in June, Brenda said: “For me it’s important for my mind to keep busy because if you’re left with the silence then you’re left with lots of different thoughts.

“I’ve always been someone who wants to keep busy and I’ve always been someone who loves singing.”

She continued: “When I’m entertaining somebody else, I’m making them happy and that makes me happy.”

Meanwhile, following Jamal’s death, Brenda set up a charity foundation called The Jamal Edwards Self Belief Trust.

A family statement read earlier this year: “To honour his memory and continue his legacy, we have set up The Jamal Edwards Self Belief Trust.”

In it, they also said the charity aims to combat homelessness, supporting those with mental health issues, and providing young people with “essential life skills”.

Jamal was a music entrepreneur, DJ, and founder of SB.TV, an online urban music platform.

He was also an ambassador for the Prince’s Trust.

