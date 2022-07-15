Brenda Edwards breaks silence amid claims someone ’set son Jamal’s mural tribute on fire’

Brenda Edwards has responded to claims her son Jamal’s mural tribute has been vandalised.

The Loose Women star’s son, Jamal Edwards, tragically died earlier this year.

Rumours emerged recently that his mural tribute had been set on fire, and social media was filled with questions as a result.

Following the claims, Brenda decided to address the reports on Instagram today (July 15).

Jamal Edwards’ mural tribute was not vandalised, says Brenda (Credit: ITV)

Brenda Edwards breaks silence over Jamal Edwards claims

“Why must people speak on what they know NOTHING about?” she wrote.

“Contrary to misinformed and unfactual social media posts, we would like to clarify that the simple explanation is…

“No one set Jamal’s mural alight. Some candles got out of hand and the black smoke reached the bottom of the mural.”

“It was cleaned the very next morning and is as good as new. Thank you for the concern,” she added.

Brenda has been open and honest about her grief since her son passed away.

Brenda on dealing with her grief

Jamal died in February aged 31 due to cardiac arrhythmia which is caused by “having taken recreational drugs”, Brenda confirmed.

Brenda said on Lorraine: “For me, it’s important for my mind to keep busy because if you’re left with the silence then you’re left with lots of different thoughts.

“I’ve always been someone who wants to keep busy and I’ve always been someone who loves singing.

Brenda Edwards took to Instagram to clear up rumours (Credit: ITV)

“When I’m entertaining somebody else, I’m making them happy and that makes me happy.”

She previously confessed that all she can do every day is “put one foot in front of the other”.

“Everyday I put one foot in front of the other,” said Brenda.

“There are triggers that I don’t know what they are. You’ve got to allow yourself to be able to grieve and to cry when I want to cry. And then I’ll pick myself up and say ‘let’s get on with this.'”

