Brenda Edwards has revealed Prince Charles spoke “highly and fondly” about her late son Jamal yesterday (Thursday June 9).

The Loose Women star, 53, attended a reception at Buckingham Palace with fellow panelists Judi Love and Charlene White.

The event, which also featured the Duchess of Cornwall alongside her husband, celebrated contributions from the Commonwealth Diaspora.

Presenter and singer Brenda revealed to fans on Twitter today how Charles reflected on YouTube entrepreneur Jamal’s work.

Brenda and her son Jamal during a Loose Women appearance in late 2021 (Credit: YouTube)

Brenda Edwards on Prince Charles and her late son

Earlier today (Friday June 10) Brenda shared a snap on both Twitter and Instagram showing her with Prince Charles.

The image showed her and the second in line to the throne shaking hands as they spoke.

Read more: Brenda Edwards’ secret nod to son Jamal as she meets Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace

Brenda looked smart and vibrant in a royal blue jumpsuit and a blue jacket.

And she also wore a bracelet bearing Jamal’s name on her wrist.

She went on to explain her late son – who passed away in February of this year and was awarded an MBE in 2015 – formed part of her conversation with the royal.

It was an honour to be invited to Buckingham Palace yesterday and to connect with so many wonderful people. Meeting HRH was surreal,I felt even more pride hearing him speak so highly and fondly of Jamal regarding everything he had achieved with his work at the Princes Trust. pic.twitter.com/4kfm0Z7rpz — Brenda Edwards (@brenda_edwards) June 10, 2022

‘Meeting HRH was surreal’

Brenda, who earlier this month revealed the cause of Jamal’s death, noted how proud she was to hear Prince Charles reminisce about her son.

She captioned the image: “It was an honour to be invited to Buckingham Palace yesterday and to connect with so many wonderful people.

I felt even more pride hearing him speak so highly and fondly of Jamal.

“Meeting HRH was surreal.

“I felt even more pride hearing him speak so highly and fondly of Jamal regarding everything he had achieved with his work at the Prince’s Trust.”

Late star Jamal Edwards meets Prince Charles (Credit: YouTube)

How fans reacted

Brenda’s followers were touched to find out Jamal is apparently held in such high regard.

One social media user tweeted in reply, adding two red heart emojis to their post: “Beautiful moment.”

Read more: Made In Chelsea: Are Reza and Ruby still together?

Over on Instagram, another commenter agreed: “Inspiring and looking beautiful.”

And a third person added: “You looked stunning and radiate with such a beautiful aura. I’ve no doubt Jamal was by your side.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.