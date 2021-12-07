Poor Brenda Edwards was left horrified on Loose Women today (Tuesday 7 December) after a mortifying mishap with her eyebrows.

Confused viewers flooded Twitter with comments about Brenda’s ‘shiny’ brows, which caused producers of the ITV show to step in.

Brenda had used a home kit to darken her brows, but apparently didn’t read the instructions and hadn’t quite removed the tint properly.

Brenda’s eyebrows were under scrutiny (Credit: ITV)

“Those eyebrows look like they’ve been cut out of black pvc gaffer tape,” said one bemused viewer.

Another added: “Erm Brenda……what’s going on with your eyebrows?”

What happened to Brenda’s eyebrows on Loose Women?

“Wish my future was as bright and shiny as our Brenda’s eyebrows today,” quipped someone else

And a fourth wrote: “I’m not up on beauty techniques, are those eyebrows taped on or what?”

Those eyebrows look like they’ve been cut out of black pvc gaffer tape #loosewomen — DixiePeach (@jandixonjazz) December 7, 2021

Erm Brenda……what’s going on with your eyebrows? #LooseWomen — Louise 😴 (@Louise_Emson) December 7, 2021

Has Brenda tried to tint her eyebrows but not wiped the tint off? 😬 #LooseWomen — Laura (@MrsLWickham) December 7, 2021

Wish my future was as bright and shiny as our Brenda’s eyebrows today #LooseWomen pic.twitter.com/WpIUhNq022 — ry (@ryangrxnt) December 7, 2021

Brenda’s fellow panellists found the whole thing very funny too.

And they had noticed something different with Brenda’s brows but didn’t think it was a mishap.

“Now onto Brenda’s eyebrows…” Ruth Langsford joked.

Brenda couldn’t believe her brow blunder (Credit: ITV)

A mortified Brenda gasped: “You were all there and nobody thought [to say anything].

“Oh my god, is that how I’ve gone out for the whole day?”

Brenda then revealed that she’d used the kit at home but hadn’t removed the sticky brow guides.

She then whipped them off to the amusement of her co-hosts and those watching at home.

Sherrie Hewson joined the show today

Ruth then closed the subject, announcing: “Ok thank you very much for pointing out Brenda’s eyebrows, the mystery is solved.”

Ruth and Brenda were alongside Coleen Nolan and Janet Street-Porter for today’s show.

They also welcomed former regular panellist Sherrie Hewson.

Ruth struggled to keep a straight face (Credit: ITV)

Sherrie caused a bit of a stir before the show even aired as she crashed into a Christmas tree on set while Ruth was talking to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield for a live link.

Ruth said: “Also, we’ve got a real Christmas cracker of a guest for you,” as Sherrie grappled with the tree and everyone tried not to laugh.

Holly and Phil were in hysterics from the This Morning studio and Holly told Sherrie to take a seat with the girls.

