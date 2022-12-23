Loose Women star Brenda Edwards broke down in tears in a clip shown during Friday’s episode of Loose Women.

The panel was seen rehearsing Bridge Over Troubled Water to perform for Britain Get Singing on Christmas Eve.

However, the song touched Brenda and she quickly became emotional over her late son during the segment.

Music entrepreneur Jamal died of a heart attack in February aged 31.

Brenda Edwards became emotional on Loose Women today (Credit: ITV)

TV’s Brenda Edwards brokedown on Loose Women today

Opening up about the choice of song, Brenda explained: “All of my family they sing it in church, so it’s very poignant to me.

“It got me a little upset as my son passed away earlier in the year and everything is a trigger. I’m so grateful to have the ladies as a unit around me.

Loose Women star Brenda then became teary and had to take a moment to compose herself as her co-stars rallied around.

She was supported by Linda Robson, who wrapped her arms around her as she cried.

Britain Get Singing will feature footage of the Loose Women ladies talking about their own mental health experiences before taking to the stage.

Kaye Adams later paid tribute to Brenda, saying: “We’re very lucky to have Brenda. We’re so incredibly proud of her, of the whole group in fact.”

Brenda admits to feeling ‘sad’

Meanwhile, Brenda recently confessed that she still “doesn’t know” how she’s feeling in the wake of her son’s death.

She told Metro: “I don’t know how I’m feeling. I’ve got to find a word for that because I keep being asked and I honestly don’t know how I’m feeling. I’m feeling… sad.

“I’m feeling joyous, I’m feeling overwhelmed, I’m feeling proud. Mostly, I’m feeling upset.”

Brenda burst into tears and was comforted by Linda (Credit: ITV)

Brenda shares a letter from King Charles

Meanwhile, Brenda recently shared a letter that King Charles sent her following Jamal’s death.

She read the letter aloud on Loose Women, which said: “Dear Miss Edwards, I particularly wanted to write and say how desperately sorry I was to hear the tragic news of your dear son Jamal. I can only begin to imagine what an immense and aching gap he will leave in your life and that of your daughter Tanisha.”

The letter continued: “My heart goes out to both of you more than I can ever say. I shall never forget Jamal’s dedication and support in helping with my Prince’s Trust over the years.

“His commitment as an ambassador has made the most enormous difference to the Trust’s work and has helped to change the lives of countless disadvantaged, young people.”

Read more: Brenda Edwards breaks silence amid claims someone ’set son Jamal’s mural tribute on fire’

What did you think of Brenda Edwards on Loose Women today? Let us know over on our Facebook page @entertainmentdailyfix.