Brenda Edwards in tears as she reads emotional letter from Charles about son Jamal

Brenda Edwards broke down over her son as she read an emotional letter from King Charles today.

The Loose Women star received a letter from the now King following the tragic death of her son, Jamal.

Charles was Prince of Wales at the time of Jamal’s passing in February.

In the heartfelt letter, he thanked Jamal for all of his hard work and sent Brenda some flowers.

Following Charles being crowned King, Brenda shared the letter with Loose Women viewers today.

While reading the passage, she became emotional and had tears rolling down her face.

Brenda Edwards cried over her son on Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

Brenda Edwards’ tears on Loose Women today

She read the letter, which said: “Dear Miss Edwards, I particularly wanted to write and say how desperately sorry I was to hear the tragic news of your dear son Jamal. I can only begin to imagine what an immense and aching gap he will leave in your life and that of your daughter Tanisha.”

The letter continued: “My heart goes out to both of you more than I can ever say. I shall never forget Jamal’s dedication and support in helping with my Prince’s Trust over the years.

Brenda had tears rolling down as she read the emotional letter (Credit: ITV)

“His commitment as an ambassador has made the most enormous difference to the Trust’s work and has helped to change the lives of countless disadvantaged, young people.”

As the TV star began to cry, she added: “I have such fond memories of the times I met him and can ill afford in this country to lose someone exceptionally special as your dear son.

“I feel this letter can only be hopelessly inadequate under such soul-destroying circumstances and will probably be no comfort of whatsoever in making your sense of anguish any easier to bare.”

Brenda’s son Jamal died earlier this year (Credit: ITV)

ITV viewers comfort Brenda on Twitter

Loose Women viewers took to Twitter to share their heartbreak over Brenda.

One tweeted: “It was heartbreaking hearing @brenda_edwards read out the beautiful letter she received from #KingCharlesIII on @loosewomen.”

A second wrote: “#LooseWomen how hard it must have been reading that incredibly sensitive, thoughtful & compassionate letter and how lovely it was that the new King took the time to write and send it to you. Despite the grief, you will always feel, you must be so proud of your son Brenda.”

“My heart breaks for you as you read the letter from King Charles, I went with you..what a great achievement and a reminder of a man you have raised,” said a third.

A fourth continued: “Brenda you’re a strong woman, an inspiration as was your son. Much love to you and your family.”

“I’m sorry Brenda. Thank you for sharing your letter it was beautiful,” added another.

In February, Jamal tragically passed away at the age of just 31.

He died due to cardiac arrhythmia which is caused by “having taken recreational drugs”, Brenda confirmed earlier this year.

Jamal was a music entrepreneur, DJ, and founder of SB.TV, an online urban music platform. He was also an ambassador for the Prince’s Trust.

Read more: Brenda Edwards breaks silence amid claims someone ’set son Jamal’s mural tribute on fire’

What did you think of Brenda Edwards sharing her letter on Loose Women today? Let us know over on our Facebook page @entertainmentdailyfix.