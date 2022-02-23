Brenda Edwards supported as she breaks social media silence after son’s death

Loose Women star Brenda Edwards has broken her social media silence following the death of her son, Jamal, on Sunday (February 20).

Hundreds of Brenda’s friends and fans showed their support for the 52-year-old after she posted a heartwarming photo on her Instagram earlier today (Wednesday, February 23).

Brenda Edwards pays tribute to her son, Jamal

Loose Women’s Brenda lost her son at the weekend (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Brenda, 52, broke her social media silence today by posting a heartwrenching photo of herself, her son, Jamal, and Tanisha.

It is the first time Brenda has posted on social media since Jamal sadly passed away on Sunday, aged 31.

In the top half of the photo, Brenda, Jamal, and Tanisha can be seen posing for the camera at what looks to be a professional photoshoot.

The bottom half of the post shows Brenda and her kids, in the same positions, cracking up.

Brenda kept the caption of her photo simple. She didn’t post a lengthy caption, she simply posted one red love heart.

How did the Loose Women star’s followers react?

Jamal passed away on Sunday (Credit: ITV)

Hundreds of Brenda’s 86.3k followers took to the comments to show their support for the Loose Women star.

Brenda’s fellow Loose Women panellist, Judi Love, posted seven red love hearts in the comment section of the snap.

“Thinking of you Brenda,” This Morning star Josie Gibson wrote, adding three red hearts to the end of her message.

“Thinking of you and sending all our love,” Kate Thornton said.

“Brenda my heart bleeds for you. Here for you whenever you need me. From one mother to another, be strong and be proud of the amazing son you raised. His life was short, but he was a lion whilst he lived,” ex-Loose Women Saira Khan commented.

“Sending you and your family so much love,” another of Brenda’s followers said.

“Your strength is amazing! Sending you all loads of love,” another wrote.

Brenda Edwards attends a vigil for her son, Jamal

Brenda sang at Jamal’s vigil on Monday night (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women viewers were in tears yesterday (Tuesday, February 22) as a clip of Brenda singing at her son’s vigil was shown.

In a clip taken from an Instagram story, Brenda could be seen singing a Whitney Houston song into a megaphone at the vigil.

The Instagram story had been captioned with: “Brenda how much pain was weighing on her shoulders and she still came to support her son the next day.

“How amazing.”

Many emotional viewers took to Twitter to praise the 52-year-old for her strength.

“Wow #BrendaEdwards singing at a gathering at her son’s mural was absolutely fantastic and she should be so very proud of herself. What a woman!” one viewer said.

“@loosewomen is making me cry again today. When my kids come home at the weekend I’m going to squeeze them so tight,” another wrote.

