Loose Women stars Stacey Solomon and Coleen Nolan have stripped for the show’s Body Stories campaign.

The ITV panellists were joined by a selection of their co-stars, as they posed in swimwear for an unedited snap to celebrate body confidence.

Alongside the natural shot, the stars were also shown airbrushed and altered in a separate photo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Loose Women (@loosewomen)

Read more: Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash: Bride-to-be offers fans a glimpse of her wedding dress

The results were shown on the ITV programme earlier today (May 17).

Nadia Sawalha, Denise Welch, Frankie Bridge and Linda Robson were also involved.

Meanwhile, they were joined by Kelle Bryan, Kaye Adams, Brenda Edwards and Jane Moore.

Loose Women’s Body Stories campaign

The campaign, which first aired in 2017, helps bring awareness to editing photos on social media.

Speaking about the shoot, Stacey shared: “I think every day you have to give yourself a bit of credit and say as many nice things to yourself as you would horrible.

“It’s about trying to flip it on its head. I don’t think that for most people you’re 100% confident all of the time.

The Loose Women panel unveiled their Body Stories campaign on the show today (Credit: ITV)

“It’s a work in progress and every day you’re trying to convince yourself of the things that you are, rather than the things that you’re not.”

Furthermore, Nadia added: “Body Stories has had such a meaningful effect on me. It’s literally changed my life. It was the right point and the right catalyst.

“I look at the tuned picture for this campaign and it just feels fake. Seeing that ‘before photo’, I truly have acceptance.”

I look at the tuned picture for this campaign and it just feels fake

Brenda explained the campaign made her feel “confident”, while Denise was “proud” to take part.

Meanwhile, on the show, the panellists opened up on their body struggles.

Frankie shared: “I have chosen not to use filters that smooth out my face on Instagram for myself.

'I was looking at myself and thinking – I wish I looked like that.' Frankie explains why she's chosen not to use filters that smooth out her face when uploading pictures to social media. #LWKeepItReal pic.twitter.com/8HCG9CUZGC — Loose Women (@loosewomen) May 17, 2021

“I started to feel like when I was looking at my face, I was disappointed my skin didn’t look as smooth as it looked on Instagram.”

Furthermore, she said: “I’ve never altered my body shape or anything like that. I’ve smoothed things out in the past – I’ll admit that.

“But now, I feel differently about that stuff.”

How did Loose Women viewers react?

Fans rushed to praise the ITV show for shedding light on the subject.

One said: “Wow! Wonder Women!! I hope you feel as good as you all look fabulous!!!”

A second wrote: “You all look beautiful & so natural.”

In addition, a third shared: “Go girls!! Incredible message and fabulous photo.”

Nadia Sawalha stripped to a bikini for the meaningful campaign (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Loose Men praised by ITV viewers as they demand show becomes a ‘permanent’ feature

Another penned: “Great to see this back. Well done ladies, you all look amazing.”

A fifth praised: “You are all amazing and inspirational in our own ways. Fabulous campaign, well done Ladies.”

However, others were quick to point out some of the show’s stars were missing.

Who was missing from the line-up?

One noticed Carol McGiffin, Janet Street-Porter, Ruth Langsford, Gloria Hunniford and Charlene White didn’t appear.

Furthermore, a second added: “Why is Christine, Janet, Judy, Paris, Penny not on it? Why do this if not have all the girls on it?”

Another commented: “Beautiful women but where is Ruth Langsford?”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.