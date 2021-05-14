Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash are due to tie the knot at the end of July.

And now the Loose Women star has given fans a glimpse of her “dream” wedding dress.

And, Stacey admitted, she “cries” when she looks at pictures of it.

Stacey Solomon is tying the knot with Joe Swash at the end of July (Credit: ITV)

When are Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash getting married?

Stacey and Joe are tying the knot on the last Sunday of July.

He let slip the date when he appeared alongside Stacey on Loose Women recently – much to her dismay.

The couple had booked a venue for their nuptials but, having moved into their glorious new home, they’ll now say their vows at Pickle Cottage.

Joe let slip the date of the couple’s wedding on Loose Women recently (Credit: ITV)

What did Stacey say about her dress?

As she finished work today (May 14), Stacey said she had time to do a Q&A with her fans on Instagram.

And the wedding was clearly at the forefront of Stacey’s fans’ minds.

One asked: “Have you decided on a wedding dress yet?”

And Stacey duly uploaded a snap and replied.

Sharing a picture of a sketch, Stacey revealed she is behind with her wedding planning and is yet to try on any wedding dresses.

I honestly cry looking at these.

However, she did give a glimpse at what her “dream” wedding dress would look like.

She said: “I am so behind with our wedding.

“I haven’t been able to go in and try anything on…

“But here are some drawing ideas of how I imagine my dream dress.”

Stacey finished the post with a crying emoji and added: “I honestly cry looking at these.”

Stacey shared her dream dress by designer Suzanne Neville (Credit: Instagram)

So what’s the dress like?

Stacey’s dream dress, much like the star herself, is gorgeous.

It’s by designer Suzanne Neville and features a tulle crossover top with embellishments on the bodice that fall down around the waist and onto the skirt.

The dress is a little daring too, with a thigh-high slit to the front and a sexy backless design.

It also features a train that falls from the shoulders.

