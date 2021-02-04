Loose Women all-black panel praised as ‘powerful’ as they discuss mental health struggles

Loose Women viewers have praised the show’s all-black panel today (February 4).

Charlene White served as anchor, with Brenda Edwards, Kelle Bryan and Judi Love also joining her.

However, the show proved to be an emotional one as the four women bravely opened up on their mental health struggles.

Loose Women viewers praised the show’s all-black panel (Credit: ITV)

What happened on Loose Women?

During the segment, Charlene reflected on struggling after giving birth to her son Alfie.

She told her co-stars: “When I became pregnant with my first child I remember laying in the bath and just bawling my eyes out.

“This wave of, I’m about to become a mother and I don’t have a mother as my mum isn’t here anymore. I realised I hadn’t grieved properly.

“My mum died when I was 21 and I became pregnant at 36, so that’s a long time but this wave of grief was suddenly all-consuming.”

Charlene White discussed her mental health struggles (Credit: ITV)

Kelle also joined in on the discussion as she spoke about her financial battle after being kicked out of girl group Eternal.

She said: “If you’re too embarrassed to say ‘I need help’ because you feel like it’s your own fault.

Love this cast – inspiring and true to the heart

“I would encourage anyone to reach out. If you feel like it’s your fault or not, it isn’t the point. The point is you need help.”

Judi broke down as she spoke about her late mum, while Brenda was in tears over her breast cancer diagnosis.

The Loose Women stars were labelled as ‘powerful’ (Credit: ITV)

What did Loose Women viewers say about the all-black panel?

Viewers rushed to Twitter to praise the panel.

One said: “I loved today’s episode of #LooseWomen. There was real deep conversation and empathy between the women. More please.”

Another shared: “#LooseWomen got me emotional. Love this cast. Inspiring and true to the heart.”

In addition, a third wrote: “Thank you @loosewomen for bringing back Brenda, Charlene, Judi and Kelle.

“They have brilliant chemistry, they’re hilarious together and today’s show was just as powerful – actually more powerful than the first time they were together.”

A fourth added: “LOVING #LooseWomen this line up is joyful, positive and beautiful to see.”

Furthermore, a fifth commented: “Aw I love these four ladies together on #LooseWomen. My favourite panel.”

The ITV show previously aired its first all-black back in October.

