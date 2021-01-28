Emma Willis left Loose Women viewers delighted today when she hosted the programme.

The Voice presenter joined Thursday’s show alongside panellists Jane Moore, Nadia Sawalha and Kaye Adams.

Opening the show, Emma told viewers: “It’s very lovely to be with you, I’m stepping in to look after this lot today apparently.”

Emma Willis hosted Loose Women today (Credit: ITV)

Nadia said: “Oh it’s so nice to have you! Of course, you’ve done this before.”

Emma replied, “Yeah a long time ago,” as a clip of her hosting the show in 2013 played.

She added: “Oh my Goodness, look! I remember that day very clearly. Look how young I was.

“It’s really nice to be out of the house. I feel like I’m on a day trip or going to a theme park but live on telly.

“When I got the call I was like, ‘Yes, yes, get me out of the house!'”

Viewers loved having Emma on the show (Credit: ITV)

What did Loose Women viewers say about Emma Willis?

Many viewers called for Emma to become a permanent Loose Woman.

One said on Twitter: “Please tell me @EmmaWillis is permanent! I love her.”

Another wrote: “I am SO excited @EmmaWillis is on the Loose Women panel today! Please say she’s a permanent person.”

One gushed: “Loving Emma Willis on Loose today. She’s a natural.”

During the show, Emma and her co-stars discussed the bizarre pregnancy symptoms they had.

She said: “I had a bit of reflux with one, a bit of heartburn with another.

“But the thing I had every single time, which I had never heard of at the time, is my gag reflex. It was shocking.

“Brushing my teeth was near on impossible. Any time I would go near my back teeth, I would convulse because my gag reflex was heightened.”

Emma discussed weird pregnancy symptoms she had (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Emma has been spending time with her family in between work.

She recently shared a photo of her three children – Isabelle, Ace and Trixie – enjoying the snow.

The photo showed the trio in their snow clothing as they looked out the window.

Emma gushed: “My babies.”

