Loose Women star Ruth Langsford returned to the show today and revealed why she’s been away.

The star sparked some concern from fans last week after she hadn’t been on the programme for a couple of weeks.

On Tuesday, Ruth returned to the daytime show and addressed worries she had left completely.

Ruth returned to Loose Women today (Credit: ITV)

What did Ruth Langsford say on Loose Women?

Opening the show, Ruth said: “Where have I been? I haven’t been anywhere! Everyone is worried.

“I just took some time off because I hadn’t had any time off all last year. We worked through all of that.

“There was no point in going on holiday, was there? I don’t want to make you jealous of where I’ve been…”

Ruth explained she just enjoyed a little break from the show (Credit: ITV)

Where was Ruth during her time off?

Linda Robson asked: “Somewhere hot and exotic?”

Ruth replied: “No, it was actually quite chilly. It was my front drive because I got a skip. I love a skip.

“It’s nearly full up. I’ve cleared stuff out of the loft, the shed, old paint pots.”

She continued: “Eamonn [Holmes, her husband] is the worst hoarder so it’s really hard to have a clear out when Eamonn’s around.

“So I have to quickly get up before him in the morning, put things in the bin and chuck it in.”

Ruth added: “But anyway, I am here. I’m still at Loose Women and I know people were asking if I had left or something.

“Don’t need to worry about me, I’m back and delighted to be back. Had a nice little break.”

It comes after viewers expressed confusion over Ruth’s absence over the last couple of weeks.

One person said on Twitter: “When is Ruth back on Loose Women? I miss her on it, get Ruth back on with TV.”

Viewers wondered where Ruth was (Credit: ITV)

Another wrote: “@loosewomen when will @RuthieeL be back on. We have missed her for the last two weeks?”

A third added: “Has Ruth left Loose Women, hasn’t been on for a while? It seems to be changing but not for the better!”

