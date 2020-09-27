Little Mix The Search began on BBC One last night (Saturday, September 26), leaving fans of the girl band more than impressed.

So much so, some viewers were quick to tell other talent shows to “take note” as to how it’s done.

Viewers loved the girls’ natural chemistry (Credit: BBC)

What is Little Mix The Search all about?

Starting last night, the new talent show saw Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall on the hunt for a boyband to join them on tour.

Pre-recorded before the coronavirus lockdown, the hit girl band added their own twist to the established talent show format.

And it wasn’t long before viewers shared their delight at not only the performances from the wannabe stars, but also the way the girls handled themselves.

They drew particular praise for airing their true personalities and making it such a “personal” experience.

Caught up with #LittleMixTheSearch and much like @Louis_Tomlinson when he was a judge on XF, the @LittleMix ladies were honest, compassionate and empathetic judges when watching auditions. This is something every other talent show should take note of. Fantastic show! — Kelly McF (@kellymcf6) September 27, 2020

Really enjoyed @LMTheSearch last night, not only did @LittleMix shine, the contestants where so great, not just talented, but supportive of each other. That's what the world needs more of… lifting each other up and supporting each other #LittleMixTheSearch pic.twitter.com/0DZQ9ihcoI — Heather 🌍🏳️‍🌈🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 #BlackLivesMatter (@Titchicat) September 27, 2020

Seeing them happy makes me so so happy🥺😍 #LittleMixTheSearch pic.twitter.com/3GJR5sMzCA — 𝙹𝚊𝚍𝚎 (@Littlemixbuba) September 27, 2020

What did viewers say about Little Mix?

Another wrote: “Really enjoyed @LMTheSearch last night, not only did @LittleMix shine, the contestants were so great, not just talented, but supportive of each other.

This show is so much more personal than all the other talent shows out there.

“That’s what the world needs more of… lifting each other up and supporting each other #LittleMixTheSearch”

“Little Mix are really the standard for everything in this industry.”

What else has Little Mix been up to?

Earlier in September, Jesy Nelson was on Radio One’s Live Lounge when she appeared to break down in tears, sparking concern among fans.

Jesy, 29, was on stage for several minutes before she became emotional and had to stop.

Leigh-Anne and Perrie looked concerned and seemed to be trying to calm her down.

Meanwhile, Jade came over to see if Jesy was okay, followed by the others and members of the crew.

