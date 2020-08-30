Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson shares bikini pic after revealing lockdown weight gain

Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson has shared a stunning photo of her in a bikini after revealing weight gain.

Earlier this week the 29-year-old revealed she had put on a stone in weight, but has been ‘living my best life’ during lockdown.

Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson has been living her ‘best life’ during lockdown. (Credit: SplashNews.com)

You’re all beautiful in your own unique ways.

The singer shared an honest post on her Instagram page with her 6.9 million fans. The post showed Jesy in a skimpy outfit from the latest Little Mix video Holiday as she posed on set.

Jesy wrote: “I currently look nothing like this atm just so you all know.

“I’m a stone heavier since making this video from eating whatever the [bleep] I’ve wanted and living my best life but for any of you struggling mentally with how you feel about yourselves right now, just know I’m there with ya with my podgy belly and chubby cheeks.”

Read more: Stacey Solomon infuriates Joe Swash by secretly filming him snoring

She added: “Remember we’re all human and we all have our good days and bad days and days when we feel banging and other days when we feel absolutely rotten and that’s ok.”

She ended with some advice for fans: “You’re all beautiful in your own unique ways and there is no one in the world like you and that is what makes us special.”

Little Mix fans praised Jesy for her honesty

Fans were quick to comment and praise her for her honesty. One wrote: “Ah love this such a great role model Jesy.”

Another shared: “May be a stone heavier but still as beautiful as ever. You are a wonderful, beautiful woman and so inspired.”

A third commented: “Queen. We love you.”

Model and friend Felicity Hayward commented: “Bubs you always look beautiful.”

Also in the comments was Jesy’s rumoured new boyfriend Sean Sagar, who wrote: “This is so powerful.”

The loved-up pair were recently pictured together holding hands on a date in Brighton. This is the first relationship for Jesy since she split from Love Island star Chris Hughes in April.

Jesy Nelson’s bikini shot

Jesy delighted fans with a still from Little Mix’s video shoot for Holiday, which was filmed before lockdown.

Her followers called her “Queen” and compared her to a mermaid.

View this post on Instagram @callumshots A post shared by @ jesynelson on Aug 29, 2020 at 4:41am PDT

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.