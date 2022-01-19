Lisa Snowdon shocked fans with what some thought was a cheeky innuendo on her latest Instagram post.

The TV star and model, 49, is currently in sun-soaked Dubai.

On Wednesday, she took to Instagram to update fans on her latest goings-on.

She posted a sexy snap of herself in a plunging tye-dye shirt that showed off her chest.

Lisa Snowdon showed off her holiday snaps on Instagram (Credit: Splashnews)

Lisa then hit the beach in a black string bikini and showed off her gorgeous surroundings.

“Vitamin [sea emoji] and lots of D [sun emoji, splashing water emoji],” wrote the star.

Some of Lisa’s 380,000 followers took to the comments to poke fun at the caption. Some noted that “D” is usually slang for male private parts.

One fan commented: “A bit rude!”

“Oh dear, lots of D,” another said adding laughing emojis.

“Cheeky,” added a third with the tying with laughter emoji.

Another fan replied: “Double D more like!”

Lisa may be looking better than ever, but her private life has been a struggle in recent years.

She recently opened up about having to “come to terms” with the fact she may never have biological children with her partner.

The This Morning presenter is currently engaged to fiancé George Smart, 41.

Lisa Snowdon’s followers thought her caption was ‘rude’ (Credit: Splashnews)

However, she recently revealed that she had experienced early menopause, which makes having children naturally likely impossible for her.

Speaking to The Sun, she shared: “We’d discussed it in the past, but hadn’t started trying, so I knew we’d have to explore other options in the future if we did want to become parents.

“George was brilliant about it and told me we could look into alternative ways in the future. It was a lot to come to terms with.”

During her diagnosis, Lisa also revealed that she gained around three stone in weight as she battled the symptoms.

