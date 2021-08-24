Lisa Snowdon stripped to her bikini on Instagram to show fans how she gets an all-over body tan.

The 49-year-old This Morning fashion presenter treated fans to a half-hour demo as a specialist expert gave her the once over.

But it wasn’t the tan that got fans talking.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Snowdon (@lisa_snowdon)

Lisa Snowdon on Instagram

Lisa shared a 30-minute video that saw her strip out of her kimono and down to her bikini for the tanning session.

She caption the video: “I finally got to have a @amandaharringtonlondon tan with the Queen herself!

“In the flesh!! FINALLY!! And [what] a total treat!!

Read more: This Morning: Lisa Snowdon divides viewers with bold outfit

Lisa is a style icon (Credit: Sue Andrews / SplashNews.com)

“This tan boosts my confidence, elongates the limbs, covers a multitude of sins and leaves me golden and glowing!

“Suitable for all skin tones, I’ve upgraded to Olive and I’m never looking back!”

Described as the “ultimate gradual tan” Amanda got to work on Lisa and gave advice as she applied colour to the skin.

And when Amanda finished the job, Lisa said she was converted to the new colour and joked she wouldn’t wash “for weeks”.

Thanks to the demo, it didn’t take long for fans to react to Amanda’s amazing work… and Lisa’s enviable curves.

Fans loved Lisa’s Instagram demo (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How did fans react to Lisa’s video?

One viewer commented in response to the video: “Your figure!! [fire emoji].”

Lisa then responded, saying she was “sucking it all in”.

Another said: “Loved how chilled that was, great relaxed demo.

Read more: Lisa Snowdon wows Instagram fans as she poses in bikini

“The product looks amazing, definitely going to try the face mist first!

“You looked fabulous Lisa, I love how confident you are in your own skin, something to aspire to.”

A third gushed: “Hello Lisa. You look so naturally breathtaking and glowing as always in every way and your tan is stunning!”