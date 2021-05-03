Lisa Snowdon has shown off her enviable figure on Instagram as she donned a striped bikini in her shower.

The 49-year-old revealed her ‘self-care’ regime as she posted an eight-minute ‘self-care Sunday’ video on her Instagram account yesterday.

In the video, she gave tips on body brushing, oils and how to care for the body as part of a pampering routine.

Lisa Snowdon looks amazing as she gets closer to her 50th birthday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Lisa Snowdon share with her Instagram fans?

Sharing the video with her 327,000 followers, Lisa gave helpful tips and tricks to look after the body on her Instagram.

She captioned the video: “Good Morning and happy Sunday!

“Quick and easy early morning routine to get your skin tingling and body buzzing!!”

In the eight-minute video, Lisa shows off her slim frame in a striped bikini as she talks fans through self-care methods.

Fans praised the star for her tips too. One fan commented: “This is brilliant, thanks Lisa. Inspired to get mine out again! Brilliant re working the oils in too. You’re looking amazing!”

Another said: “You look gorge.”

A third praised her tips: “Great tips Lisa. I LOVE body brushing. Definitely going to add the cold shower and oil brushing.”

Some fans wanted more tips – but this time for exercise to get her enviable physique! One fan asked: “Lisa you look absolutely amazing!!!

“If I looked like this in a bikini at your age I’d be very happy …. what do you do exercise wise? Please share!”

Lisa chooses to ’embrace’ the signs of ageing

In a recent interview, Lisa revealed that she wants to ’embrace’ the ageing process.

Ahead of her 50th birthday, Lisa is keen to see her birthday positively and won’t be opting for botox or other cosmetic procedures. She said: “It’s down to the individual if they want to go down that route but I think there are other things you can do to improve the tone and texture of your skin with slightly less downtime.

“That was a trend for a while which was quite alarming, especially because the girls were so young, I used to think, ‘Oh my God, you’re so young, your skin is so beautiful,'” especially when it was a lot of makeup as well.

“I would think, ‘let your beautiful, natural skin shine through.'”

She added: “But the trend has shifted and the pandemic has taught us how to be a bit introspective and grateful for the smaller things and not being so obsessed with trying to change our appearance.”

Lisa Snowdon has shared her self-care tips straight from her shower (Credit: SplashNews.com)

When is Lisa next appearing on This Morning?

Fans of Lisa Snowdon can often catch her appearing on This Morning, both for competitions but also to show off the latest fashion looks.

Recently, Lisa and presenter Holly Willoughby were excited to return to having models and stylish outfits back in the studio.

