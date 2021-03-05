Line of Duty stars Vicky McClure and Adrian Dunbar have dropped a couple of juicy season 6 spoilers and it appears the opening episode is going to be “intense”.

Well, we’d expect nothing else from the AC-12 gang!

Season 6 of the BBC cop drama starts on March 21, with the trailer leading some to believe that Vicky’s character Kate Fleming is the elusive H.

But now the stars of the show have had their say about the series, chatting to Graham Norton during the recording of tonight’s show (March 5).

Vicky McClure stars as Kate Fleming in BBC cop drama Line of Duty (Credit: Splash News)

What did the Line of Duty stars say about season 6?

Chatting to Graham, Vicky and Adrian – who plays gaffer Ted Hastings – opened up about the hotly-anticipated sixth series.

Read more: Line of Duty season 6 spoilers: Dot Cottan to return?

Asked if they can reveal anything about the plot, Adrian said: “Well, 18 months have passed so the landscape has completely changed.

We are starting from a place that the audience will probably find a bit shocking at first.

“We are starting from a place that the audience will probably find a bit shocking at first.

“Things and people have been moved around so the first episode is going to be one of those head wrecks for the audience,” he said.

Adrian Dunbar has dropped a couple of teasers ahead of Line of Duty season 6 (Credit: Splash News)

Working on Line of Duty is ‘intense’

Vicky also reflected on the success of the series, which also stars Martin Compston as Steve Arnott.

She said “it’s mad” that 13 million viewers tuned in for the last series.

Adrian added: “It was a slow burn. The first series was great, but we didn’t know we would get a second one.

“Then we got a second one and halfway through that suddenly the numbers built and since then it’s just taken off – it’s big and the anticipation is massive.

It’s intense,” he added.

Martin Compston also returns for the new series (Credit: BBC)

Wedding bells for Vicky

Elsewhere, Vicky spoke about her wedding plans to fiancé Jonny Owen being put on hold due to the pandemic.

And, she said they might just end up eloping as a result!

Read more: Line of Duty fans are convinced Kate is H as season 6 trailer drops

“We didn’t get married, but we haven’t even booked it,” she revealed.

“I’d marry him tomorrow, but we’ve never got around to cementing the plan.

“We will probably end up at Gretna Green!”

You can catch Vicky and Adrian on The Graham Norton Show, BBC One, tonight (March 5) at 10.45pm.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of our story.