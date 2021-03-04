Excitement ahead of Line of Duty season 6 has reached fever pitch – so much so that fans of the cop drama think they know who mysterious bent copper H is.

Yes, before the first episode even airs on March 21, eagle-eyed viewers think they’ve spotted a clue that cracks the case.

And it’s apparently there for all to see in the recently released Line of Duty trailer.

After a glimpse of the season 6 trailer, Line of Duty fans think Kate is H (Credit: BBC)

What happens in the Line of Duty season 6 trailer?

The trailer sees Ted Hastings, Steve Arnott and Kate Fleming in a stand-off with an unknown character.

Hastings can be heard to say: “You’ll be treated fairly with the full protection of the law.”

The camera then pans to Steve Arnott before panning over to Kate Fleming stood next to a suspect with their hands up.

It then flashes to Fleming reaching for her gun.

And it’s this 15-second snippet that’s led fans of the series to call Fleming – played by Vicky McClure – “a baddie”.

Steve Arnott is seen looking tense during the trailer teaser (Credit: BBC)

What did viewers say about Kate being H?

Commenting on Twitter, one said: “I hope Kate hasn’t been naughty.”

Another added: “I’m convinced she’s a baddie.”

Kate is H! I’m calling it now!

A third said: “Hands up who thinks Kate Fleming is H!”

“Now #LineOfDuty‘s coming back, what are people’s theories about the other H? I fear it’s Kate,” said another.

“Kate Fleming = H,” said another convinced viewer.

“Kate is H! I’m calling it now!” declared another.

Another quipped: “If Kate turns out to be bent OMG it would be such a twist!”

What is the new series about?

Not much is known about the new series’ plot other than it’ll focus on DCI Joanne Davidson – the investigating officer in an unsolved murder case whose conduct raises suspicions.

Expect more twists and turns this series than ever before though as writer Jed Mercurio has another hour to play with.

Series 6 will feature seven episodes instead of the usual six.

Line of Duty season 6 starts on BBC One on March 21.

