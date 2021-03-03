Line Of Duty season 6: Craig ‘ Dot Cottan’ Parkinson to ‘return’ and 5 other spoilers!

Line Of Duty season 6 is almost here and fans can’t wait, so it’s time for a few spoilers.

The BBC recently shared a teaser, confirming that the cop drama‘s sixth outing would hit screens in March.

Here are six potential spoilers and other secrets for the new series.

Spoilers alert! Line of Duty star Craig Parkinson will play a part in season six (Credit: ITV / YouTube)

Line Of Duty season 6 spoilers

Matthew ‘Dot’ Cottan back?

Actor Craig Parkinson’s character died in series three, so it’s not likely he will return. However, Craig recently confirmed he will be involved in the sixth series.

He will be hosting the BBC Sounds podcast about the show, Obsessed with… Line Of Duty.

Kate is H?

Line Of Duty fans feared for Kate Flemming (Vicky McClure) when the BBC shared its teaser for season 6.

It showed her in an apparent face-off with police, including her colleagues Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar) and Steve Arnott (Martin Compston).

Could she be H – one of the bent coppers AC-12 is looking for?

Ted Hastings shot?

The BBC teaser also seemed to suggest danger for Ted Hastings. While he spoke over a megaphone, it appeared to show Kate unbuttoning her pistol holster.

Will she gun Ted down?

Steve Arnott a marked man?

Similarly, Steve Arnott could also be in danger. Actor Martin Compston shared an image for his followers on social media.

The picture showed a bullet hole placed over his chest, and Martin wrote alongside it: “This a not so hidden message @bbciplayer?”

The new series will air in March (Credit: World Productions / BBC)

More episodes and pandemic references

More loose ends?

Could this series of Line Of Duty conclude with more loose ends that leave fans with a million questions, as the others have?

It certainly seems that way, as creator Jed Mercurio has hinted he’d like to make more in future.

He said on Out To Lunch podcast: “I really want to carry on with Line Of Duty. I think that season six proves that there is much more ground for us still to cover.”

Kelly Macdonald plays DCI Joanne Davidson in Line Of Duty season 6 (Credit: World Productions / BBC)

Nods to the pandemic

The new series will see AC-12, the anti-corruption unit, facing its “most enigmatic adversary” yet, Detective Chief Inspector Joanne Davidson (Kelly Macdonald).

We snuck in a few allegorical points in relation to the current situation.

They will be questioning her over her conduct in an unsolved murder case.

And while bosses remain tight lipped over other plot details, we do know that the pandemic will feature in the new series – albeit in a small way.

Jed said that the characters won’t be social distancing or wearing masks.

However, there will be some small nods to the current situation. He told Mary Beard on Inside Culture: “We snuck in a few allegorical points in relation to the current situation, so sharp-eyed viewers should look out for those.”

