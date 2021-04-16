Linda Robson revealed her “anxiety” and “regret” over a performance she did with her Birds of a Feather co-star Pauline Quirke.

Today’s Loose Women took on the format of a phone-in, with the ladies answering questions from viewers.

And, when one contacted the show to ask if the women had any regrets, anchor Nadia Sawalha first turned to Linda.

Linda Robson referred to a performance with Pauline Quirke on today’s show (Credit: ITV)

What did Linda Robson say about regrets and Pauline Quirke?

Linda firstly revealed that she has suffered from stage fright in her life as a performer.

She revealed: “Loads of things I’ve done in my life, I’ve been so scared doing them, I’ve been absolutely petrified.

Read more: Linda Robson breaks her silence on Birds of a Feather ‘rift’

“You just stand at the side of the stage thinking I’d rather be anywhere else than here. Instead of enjoying it I get myself in such a state.”

She then went on to detail a song and dance routine she did with Pauline at the Royal Variety Performance.

As the clip flashed up on screen, Linda admitted: “Like we did Royal Variety, me and Pauline, and we sung I Will Survive in front of all the people.

“I regret the anxiousness and not being able to sleep the night before and knowing that everyone in the industry is sitting in the audience.

“I loved it when I got out there but it was just the getting out there – the night before and the lead up thinking I’m never going to remember the words, I won’t remember the moves, all of that.”

Pauline Quirke and Linda Robson performing at the Royal Variety Performance (Credit: ITV)

‘You just get through it’

Loose Women co-host Stacey Solomon asked Linda how she feels about the performance now.

“Now I’m glad I did it,” she revealed.

Read more: Linda Robson doesn’t think she and Pauline Quirke will ‘ever speak again’

“There have been loads of things where I’ve thought I’ll never be able to do that and you just get through it, don’t you.”

What happened between Linda and Pauline?

There have long been rumours of a rift between the ladies, who appeared in Birds of a Feather together and have been friends since childhood.

Back in March, Linda broke her silence on Pauline‘s departure from the most recent shows.

She said: “Obviously people miss Pauline, but we have to respect that it was her choice not to do it any more.”

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of our story.