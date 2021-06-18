Charlie Brooks is starring in Channel 5 thriller Lie With Me and it looks set to be a great watch.

The series, which was announced earlier this year, marks a bit of turn-around for 40-year-old Charlie.

But what is Lie With Me all about and when is she coming back to EastEnders?

Charlie stars in new Channel 5 drama Lie With Me (Credit: Channel 5)

What is Lie With Me starring Charlie Brooks all about?

In Lie With Me, Charlie stars as Anna Fallmont – one half of a couple who decide to move to Australia to rekindle their marriage.

The relationship is on its last legs thanks to infidelity.

Anna and her husband hire a young local nanny who isn’t as innocent as she appears, and deadly consequences follow.

Other cast members include Neighbours star Brett Tucker and newcomer Phoebe Roberts. Expect to see it very soon on Channel 5.

Janine is coming back to the square (Credit: BBC)

Is Charlie returning to EastEnders?

Yes, Charlie is returning to EastEnders to reprise her role as legendary villain, Janine Butcher.

To get herself back to match fitness, Charlie revealed that she has given up the booze.

Speaking on Kate Thronton’s podcast, she said: “I’ve partied a lot and really enjoyed it. I thought, ‘It’s time to change. I don’t want to do this any more.’

“The acting world is hard and I’ve done some lovely stuff but you spend most of your time unemployed and not getting jobs.

“Sometimes I feel the booze robs you of your potential.”

Janine is set to appear in the soap in “the coming months”.

What storyline will Janine be involved in?

According to executive producer Jon Sen, they have “lots of drama in store” for Janine.

He added: “In fact it may be wise for some of the residents of Walford to invest in some slip on shoes…”

Meanwhile, he said: “Janine is one of EastEnders most iconic characters who is loved, and often despised, in equal measure by viewers and all those in Walford.

“Charlie’s portrayal of Janine over the years has created some of EastEnders most memorable moments and we are all really excited to see Charlie bring her incredible portrayal of Janine back again.”

Is Charlie married and does she have children?

Meanwhile, Charlie recently confirmed on Instagram that she’s currently single.

However, the actress does have one daughter from her relationship with Tony Truman.

Teenager Kiki Brooks-Truman recently taught her mum how to TikTok, with amazing results.

Subsequently, fans couldn’t believe how much alike the two were.

One fan said on Instagram: “Oh my god, you are IDENTICAL!”

