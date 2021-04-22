EastEnders fans are convinced Janine Butcher is going to return to take down killer Gray Atkins.

According to The Sun Janine Butcher will be making an explosive return to the BBC soap later this year.

Janine, played by Charlie Brooks, was last seen in 2014.

According to the publication, an EastEnders source said: “Bosses have a huge story planned for Charlie’s return.

“They are keeping tight-lipped about whether Janine will come back as a reformed after all the chaos she has caused in the past.

It has been reported Janine will be returning. But what would bring her back? (Credit: BBC)

“But she certainly has a lot of history in Albert Square so whether she will be welcomed back with open arms or not remains to be seen.

“One thing the viewers can be sure about is that it’s bound to be explosive. Where Janine goes, drama is never far behind.”

Entertainment Daily has contacted EastEnders reps for comment on this story.

EastEnders: Janine Butcher return theory

EastEnders fans have already started to come up with theories as to why Janine would return.

One theory is that Janine will return to deal with killer, Gray Atkins.

If Janine don’t kill off grey I’m gonna be fuming #Eastenders — Meera (@meera5xo) April 21, 2021

I think Janine could be the one to take Gray down. And I am totally here for it. Vengeance for Whitney and at least at the hands of a woman. #Eastenders — JessM82 🌈🌼🐣 (@Safcaliz) April 21, 2021

Can Janine please take out Ruby & Gray? 🙏🏼😭 #Eastenders https://t.co/eJXzTKjCz0 — Nickey George (@GeorgeNickey) April 21, 2021

I hope when Janine returns she sorts Gray out #EastEnders — Gaz (@rycbar32_) April 21, 2021

What makes Janine return? A wedding (Whitney and Gray🤮) or a funeral? (Tiffany🤮) im glad to see her back, I just hope & pray they have a decent story planned for her & remember the rich layers she has as a character. Janine isn't just a bitch, she's so much more. #EastEnders — Walford Weekly Podcast (@WalfordWeekly) April 22, 2021

Gray arrived in Walford in 2019 shortly after his wife Chantelle.

It was later revealed he was physically abusive towards her and last year he killed Chantelle after learning she planned to leave him.

After pushing her onto the dishwasher, which had an upward facing knife, he refused to get her help and made her death look like an accident.

Gray has killed three people (Credit: BBC)

He later went on to kill Tina Carter, who started to figure out that he killed Chantelle. Bu most recently, he killed Kush Kazemi by pushing him in front of an oncoming tube train.

Janine’s past

It is well-known that Janine has a past with murder.

Janine married her first husband Barry for his money, believing he was ill. But when she discovered he wasn’t ill, she ended up pushing him off a cliff in Scotland, killing him.

Her second husband, a rich elderly businessman called David, died of a heart attack at the ceremony.

Janine left in 2014, but it sounds like she could be on her way back to Walford (Credit: BBC)

She also tried to kill her third husband Ryan Malloy but failed and tried to frame her rival Stacey Slater for the crime.

In 2009 she accidentally ran over Danielle Jones, killing her. She later went on to kill her fourth husband Michael Moon in 2003.

She later left Walford to go to France in 2014.

