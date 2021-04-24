EastEnders star Charlie Brooks has revealed she has given up alcohol amid rumours she’s returning to the soap.

The Janine Butcher actress will reportedly be making her comeback to the Square as the legendary villain in the coming months.

Charlie is giving up the booze (Credit: Splash News)

Now, she has told how giving up the booze has reinvigorated her.

She said: “I’ve partied a lot and really enjoyed it. I thought, ‘It’s time to change. I don’t want to do this any more.’

“A glass of wine is never a glass of wine, it’s a bottle or three.

Read more: EastEnders: Janine Butcher making ‘explosive’ return – and thrilled fans warn Gray’s days are numbered!

“I was so fed up of feeling [expletive], repetitive behaviour patterns, feeling like I was doing the same thing all the time and actually I felt like my life was standing still a bit.”

Speaking on Kate Thornton’s White Wine Question Time podcast, she added: “The acting world is hard and I’ve done some lovely stuff but you spend most of your time unemployed and not getting jobs.

“Sometimes I feel the booze robs you of your potential.

“I suppose it was necessary for me to stop drinking in order to invent myself.

“I feel I’m becoming much more cemented in who I am, and creative and trusting.”

However she added: “I’m not saying it’s for ever, because I [expletive] love a drink and a party.

Charlie Brooks is reportedly returning as Janine Butcher (Credit: BBC)

Charlie Brooks speaks on playing Janine Butcher

“But right now it’s 100 per cent one of the best things I’ve ever done.”

Meanwhile, it comes amid claims Charlie will be making an explosive comeback to EastEnders as Janine.

During the podcast, Charlie spoke about playing the infamous character.

She said: “She’s good fun, I love Janine. I always wonder what she’s been up to.”

Read more: EastEnders SPOILERS: Tamwar to return to Walford as Nancy’s big secret is revealed?

She added: “I think it’s really important to sympathise with your characters and for me, she became so layered.

“I honestly believe she’s completely misunderstood in so many ways, although she does get more and more difficult to defend. But that is where all the juicy stuff is.”

ED! has contacted reps for EastEnders for comment on rumours Charlie is returning.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!