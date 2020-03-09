Furious Les Dennis slams 'liar' fan who accused him of swearing at his toddler

TV's Les Dennis has furiously hit out at a social media user who accused the star of swearing at his two-year-old son.

On Twitter, the former Family Fortunes host hit back when someone claimed to have met him and found him to be a "disappointment".

He insisted the incident never happened (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The user claimed that Les, 66, refused to have his photo taken with him - and even went as far as to swear at his toddler.

But the presenter was quick to shut down the false story, branding his accuser a liar.

I am at home and have been all day. Don't lie.

They wrote, in a tweet that has since been deleted: "Met @LesDennis today in the Brewers Fayre in Warrington. What a disappointment!

"Refused to have a picture with me and swore at my two-year-old son. #Disappointed."

Les, furious, responded: "No you didn't. I am at home and have been all day. Don't lie."

The bizarre exchange prompted an avalanche of hilarious parody tweets in which people made up increasingly outrageous stories about the star.

One wrote, alongside a retouched poster similar to the film Kes: "Les Dennis to star in in remake of classic British film."

Another tweeted: "Met Les Dennis in the Welsh valleys, shotgun in hand whilst he was hunting people for sport. I remember him saying, 'Tell anyone what you have seen here today and I will eradicate your existence'. He then shook my hand and signed an autograph. Top bloke."

A third put: "Bought some milk from the corner shop and was served by Les Dennis. Behind me in the queue another Les Dennis coughed into my neck. Walking home, was nearly hit by a speeding bus full of Les Dennises, driven by Les Dennis."

Met Les Dennis in the Welsh valleys, shotgun in hand whilst he was hunting people for sport. I remember him saying "Tell anyone what you have seen here today and i will eradicate your existence"



He then shook my hand and signed an autograph.



Les later took to Twitter to acknowledge the posts, which he said made him see what a "great place" the micro-blogging site can be, despite the "odd idiot".

He wrote: "All the I met Les Dennis posts are making me laugh out loud. You're all making me see that Twitter can be a great place despite the odd idiot. Thank you all."

