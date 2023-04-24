Following the death of Len Goodman, Strictly Come Dancing favourite Aljaz Skorjanec has shared details of their final conversation.

Len’s passing was announced earlier today (April 24). It’s been reported that he died after being diagnosed with bone cancer. Len had previously had surgery for prostate cancer in 2009 and skin cancer in 2020.

Aljaz, who worked with Len on the BBC dance show for years, is just one of the many Strictly stars sharing their tributes to Len, who was previously head judge on the show.

Len and Aljaz were firm friends behind the scenes at Strictly (Credit: YouTube)

Death of Len Goodman: Aljaz’s tribute

Aljaz shared a light-hearted video of himself and Len in the ballroom. In the video, the pair are seen laughing and joking together.

In the video, Aljaz explained: “So we’re planning a very special performance.” Len chipped in: “We are, yes.” Aljaz then asked Len: “Slow or fast, what should we do?”

Len replied to say: “Well, I think it will start slow and it’ll build up to a frenzy in the middle, then it’ll calm down. And then it will build once more when we go into the big lift. That’s my plan.”

Laughing, Aljaz declared: “I can’t wait to lift you!”

Like your last message to me, Len, you were always my favourite too.

The clip sounds like one of many moments the two men shared over the years. Aljaz captioned the clip: “We both loved our ballroom dancing more than most. One of the people I respected and feared most in the @bbcstrictly ballroom, but then we became such amazing friends, always laughing and cracking jokes.”

He then shared details of the final time he spoke to Len. “We only spoke a couple of weeks ago, and I wish we could’ve cracked one last joke together. And like your last message to me, Len, you were always my favourite too.”

‘I remember you speaking of him so fondly’

Two of Aljaz’s former Strictly Come Dancing partners were among those who commented.

Gemma Atkinson said: “That [bleep]y disease!!!!! God bless him. Sending love to you, partner.”

Clara Amfo, meanwhile, posted to say: “So sorry my love, vividly remember you speaking of him so fondly.”

